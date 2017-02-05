Cologne Academy celebrates history, science during school choice week

Winners of the Cologne Academy Science Fair include fifth-grader Ivy Fortman, seventh-grader Shania Hollrah and seventh-grader Hannah Roell. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

by Adam Gruenewald

adam.gruenewald@ecm-inc.com

As part of National School Choice Week, Cologne Academy students showcased their knowledge of science, history and Spanish on Jan. 26.

The event was part of National School Choice Week, held Jan. 22 to 28, that works to shine a positive spotlight on all types of education options for children—from traditional public schools to public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online learning and homeschooling.

As part of the sixth annual science fair event, students shared their projects in a hands-on fashion, according to Cologne Academy Accountability Analyst Jennifer Neubarth.

Overall winner, who shared their projects on Jan. 27, were fifth-grader Ivy Fortman, seventh-grader Shania Hollrah and seventh-grader Hannah Roell.

Roell won third place with her bean plant project that tested the effects of different light on growth.

“I found out it does and the red light affected it the most,” said Roell, adding it enhanced growth. “I’m guessing it was because of the wavelengths that it gives off.”

Roell said she was surprised at getting third place and said she enjoyed her project.

“I wanted to do something I would enjoy,” she said. “I knew I liked gardening so I thought I could do something with plants.”

Fellow seventh-grader Shania Hollrah tested the boiling temperatures of different Kool-Aid flavors as compared with water.

“Tropical punch took 5 minutes, 45 seconds to boil, water took 6:58 and the most was 7:32 with green apple,” she said, adding she testing five different flavors, along with water.

As someone who likes drinking Kool-Aid, Roell said she enjoyed her project.

“It was very surprising that every day drink could affect the water,” she said, adding this was her first project as a new student to Cologne Academy. “It was a cool experiment because I had never done this at my other school. It was a fun experience.”

In her first science fair, fifth-grader Ivy Fortman tested six different people and the effects of Red Bull and black coffee on their resting heart rate.

“I found out that black coffee increased a subject’s heart rate by 3 to 19 beats per minute and Red Bull increased heart rate by 3 to 32 beats per minute,” said Fortman. “It was surprising because the research I found said that coffee would decrease the heart rate so I was surprised by that.”

As someone who likes coffee and a member of a family of avid coffee drinkers, Fortman was curious about their selection of coffee over Red Bull.

The daughter of Al, an engineer, and Julie, a drug representative, Fortman said she has an interest in science.

“I really do like science,” she said. “All my family members that was their favorite class growing up.”

She found out she won when she was walking into school with her grandma, Kathy.

“I was at the corner and didn’t see a ribbon so I got nervous,” she said. “Then I saw it and I said ‘grandma, I won first place,’ I was so excited. I saw her smile and was so happy.”

Other science fair winners by grade level included fifth-graders Kallyn Fahey, Elias Barnett and Delanie Chuma, first place; Karalyn Buetow, Imagen Godfrey and Katie Blahoski, second place; and Julie Mielke, Kaasandra Thymian and Luella Ries, third place. Seventh-grade winners included Breanna Heinrichs and Kalyn Mapstone, first place; Courtney Cebulla and Hannah Bates, second place; Cole Neitzel and Kaden Copeland, third place.

History day winners included first place winners Valentina Chavez-Lopez, Max Bickford and Makayla Smoak; second place winners Madi Schwanke, Katie Mielke and Krislyn Gness; and third place winners Hailey Wickenhauser, Nadia Ginther and Reese Holmstrom.

For more information about the event, visit http://cologneacademy.org or schoolchoiceweek.com.

Follow Adam Gruenewald on Twitter @adamgruenewald.