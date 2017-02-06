Leon Erwin Buckentin, age 63, of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Funeral services held on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, 11 a.m., at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota, with interment following in the church cemetery. Clergy Officiating is Pastor Donald Andrix. Organist is Cheryl Andrix. Congregational Hymns will be “Abide With Me” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.”

Casket Bearers will be Justin Buckentin, Jason Buckentin, Ryan Mesenbring, Tony Voigt, Tyler Zajicek, and April Kamps.

Leon Erwin Buckentin was born on June 2, 1953, in Glencoe, Minnesota. He was the son of Erwin and Margaret (Brelje) Buckentin. Leon was baptized as an infant on June 14, 1953, by Rev. Elton Stenzel, and later was confirmed in his faith as a youth on March 21, 1967, by Rev. Paul H. Brill both at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota. He received his education in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, graduating from Central High School. Leon furthered his education by attending Ridgewater College (Hutchinson Vo-Tech) in Hutchinson, Minnesota, for two years. He received a degree in Nondestructive Testing.

Leon made his home in Hamburg, Minnesota. His life was blessed with two children, Amanda and Brandon. Leon was a welder and owned his own business, Ambra Stainless. He was a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg.

Leon was a hardworking, generous and simple man. He enjoyed motorcycling, blues music and black coffee. Leon loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Leon passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the age of 63 years, 7 months and 30 days. Blessed be his memory.

Leon is survived by his daughter, Amanda Finnerty and her husband, Ryan, of Norwood Young America, MN; son, Brandon Buckentin and his wife, Annette, of Hassloch, Germany; grandchildren, Taylor Finnerty, Peyton Finnerty, Evan Buckentin, Jake Buckentin; mother, Margaret Buckentin of Hamburg, MN; siblings, Mike Buckentin and his wife, Karen, of Hamburg, MN, Carmen Mesenbring and her husband, Dan, of Norwood Young America, MN, Cherry Voigt and her husband, Elvis, of Arlington, MN, Kevin Buckentin and his wife, Sherrie, of Glencoe, MN, Steven Buckentin of Hamburg, MN, Connie Buckentin of Hamburg, MN, Christie Zajicek of Hamburg, MN; sister-in-law, Jill Buckentin of Hamburg, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Leon is preceded in death by his father, Erwin Buckentin; brother, Kerry Buckentin.

