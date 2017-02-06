LTE: March doesn’t merit story in local papers

To the editor:

I am very disturbed by the front page headline of the Waconia Patriot this week, Jan. 26, proclaiming “Marching for a Movement.” (Editor’s Note: This article also appeared in the Norwood Young America Times and Carver County News).

First all, why is that story even in my local small town newspaper? Not to mention the front page! This kind of inflammatory “reporting” is exactly what is wrong with the liberal news media in the first place. I subscribe to this newspaper to be free from national and world issues like this.

Second: Why isn’t anyone reporting on the millions of women not even allowed protest at all? If this was a worldwide event, were women allowed to protest in Saudi Arabia? Iran? Syria? Libya? Yemen?

Where were all these “protesters” on Election Day? If a teenager acted like this, the parent would ground them for a month and take away their driving privileges. This behavior is embarrassing and adding fuel to the fire of our enemies (i.e. Russia, ISIS). Conservatives didn’t act like this after Barack Obama was elected.

I will admit I have concerns about this administration, but I have concerns during any change in government. I will stay home and work hard. I don’t have time to embarrass myself in public.

Jonathan Henschen

Norwood