Merlin W. Grimm, age 95 of Norwood Young America, died Sunday, January 29, 2017 at the Waconia Good Samaritan Center.

Funeral service was 11 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2017 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Eric Hutchison and Rev. Robert Grimm officiating. Visitation was 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. 1st St.) in Waconia and Friday one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the Mau Memorial Cemetery in Norwood Young America.

Merlin William Grimm was born on December 13, 1921 in Young America Township, the son of William and Elsie (Schrupp) Grimm. Merlin was baptized on January 15, 1922 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Young America by Rev. Martin Abraham. Merlin later confirmed his faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Young America with Rev. Kramer officiating. Merlin grew up on the family farm in Young America where he worked alongside his parents. He was employed by Mobil Oil Corporation from 1948 to 1980. He then purchased the bulk plant from Mobil Oil and operated it until his retirement in 1986.

On May 8, 1954, Merlin was united in marriage with Lois Koeberl at Church of Peace in Glencoe. This union was blessed with children Theodore and Todd.

Merlin was a lifelong sportsman who loved to fish and hunt. Merlin went on annual deer hunts until he was 88 years old. He was a member of the Harms Bar Trap Team for years, winning many league awards in both the Watertown and Lester Prairie Sportsman’s Clubs. Merlin was also a Minnesota Gun Safety Instructor for many years along with Herdy Lindert. Merlin and Herdy were always the happiest when they could get the younger kids interested in becoming sportsmen. From 1946 through 1963 Merlin was a member of the Norwood Indians town baseball team. Merlin enjoyed playing Skat with his friends in Plato and Young America. He also served the community by being a member of the Norwood Fire Department, retiring after 20 years of service.

After his retirement in 1986, Merlin and Lois purchased a lake cabin on Big McDonald Lake in Dent. They enjoyed spending their summers at the lake, especially with their granddaughters Candice and Caitlyn. Merlin also took up woodworking, building many projects including cabinets, rocking horses, cedar bird feeders and fishing rod holders.

Merlin is preceded in death by his parents; wife Lois Grimm; brother and sister-in-law Willard and Evelyn Grimm; niece Beverly Grimm.

Merlin is survived by his loving family: sons and daughters-in-law Ted and Rose Grimm of Waconia, Todd and Laurie Grimm of Moorhead; grandchildren Candice Grimm and Caitlyn Grimm; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Francis Baumann of Olivia, Evelyn Johnson of Hutchinson, Laura and Dale Werner of Darwin, Lloyd and Marilyn Koeberl of Bird Island; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Serving as casket bearers were members of the Norwood Young America Fire Department.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com