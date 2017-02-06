Pavilion not eligible for historic register

While clearly maintaining its location and connection to Stiftungsfest, it was determined that the Willkommen Park Pavilion lost its historical integrity because of renovations done in 2005 and 2006. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

While previously indicated in initial findings, NYA Council members were told that the Willkommen Pavilion is not worthy of the National Register of Historic Places.

That was the message delivered in a detailed 29-page report by Andrea Pizza, the owner of DELCO Cultural Services to the council on Monday, Jan. 23.

Pizza had conducted the historical evaluation, relying on meeting minutes from the 1900s, and found that on a positive note, the Pavilion is closely associated with the Stiftungsfest event with ties to the original Singers’ Hall. The Pavilion has also “been the primary site of dancing and other indoor functions of the celebration for the last 117 years.”

In brief, the Pavilion was approved by the Young America Village Council on June 11, 1900, was completed in time for the 40th Stiftungsfest in August 1900, had a 1920 addition, underwent significant renovations in 1940, a row of “Old Town in the Park” buildings were added in 1992, and then after several years of debate was restored in 2005 and 2006 after the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota named the Pavilion as one of its “Ten Most Endangered Places” at the time.

However, Pizza shared the report that found, because of alterations carried out in 2005 and 2006 that relied on donors and volunteer labor, “the historical character of the building is not sufficiently intact to convey the historical-era relationship with the festival to an observer.”

“Once historical significance has been established, the property has to be assessed for its integrity,” said Pizza, sharing their are seven aspects provided by the National Park Service where the Pavilion falls short outside of location. “The Pavilion has diminished integrity. The most recent renovations, while they were very successful in maintaining the community’s heritage and ensuring it would be continue to be used for future festivals, resulted in notable changes in design and materials.”

Among the key changes were the removal of the movable panel system with stationary windows that changed the building from an open air location to a sealed building.

The council had initially acquired a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant last year in the hopes that it could lead to other grants for maintaining the Pavilion as several repairs are needed.

City Administrator Steve Helget said the Parks and Recreation Commission will now look at different options and report to the council later this year.

“Now that that avenue has turned out to be a dead end for us,” said Helget, “the Parks Commission will now take up the task of looking at what we can do to the building structurally for making it more solid.”

While dismayed by the findings, council members all shared their fascination with the details in the report on the history of the Pavilion.

In other news, NYA City Council appointed Charlie Storms to the NYA Council.

Storms, the lone applicant of the position vacated by now Mayor Carol Lagergren, had previously vied for the opening left by Jim Keller that was filled by Craig Heher.

Briefly, Storms of Storms Welding is a 40-year resident of NYA and has three kids, has served on the Planning Commission and the EDC since 2011. He also has served as chairman of the construction of the West Carver Community Pool, chairman of Zellmann Field lights, fence and concessions and project and is co-chair of the Norwood site for the 2017 State Baseball Tournament.

In his annual report to the council, Fire Chief Steve Zumberge presented the 2016 yearly report of his 29-member department that includes three rescue reserves.

In 2016, he shared that firefighters responded to 248 total calls including 323,286 call hours and attended 28 drills totaling 840 training hours. The 248 calls were down from 257 in 2015 and up from 201 in 2014.

The NYA Fire Department had a total of $157,768.67 in expenses and brought in $99,079.33. For 2017, the budget forecast calls for $198,900 in expenses and $81,800 in revenues.

Zumberge shared that a significant portion of their expenditures are for a capital improvement project to the south fire station that includes replacement of the cement pad in front of the station.

“It part of our getting the stations up to a higher standard,” he said. “It was time.”

Another key item is the 2012 mini pumper that was jointly purchased from St. Louis Park with contributions from the townships as well as well as donations from the VFW.

“The community has embraced this project and, on behalf of the fire department, I would like to thank the community,” he said, adding yearly township meetings have improved the relationship with the townships as well. Recent discussions have reached agreements keeping the fire contract amount of $150 per unit the same for the townships in 2018 and 2019.

Also, as the Economic Development Authority they appointed Carol Lagergren as president, Dick Stolz as vice-president, Craig Heher as treasurer, Mike McPadden as assistant treasurer with a secretary to be named later (Storms).

They also appointed former mayor Tina Diedrick to a vacant position on the Economic Development Commission that has one year left on its term, reviewed the annual evaluation of City Administrator Steve Helget, OK’d a modified 2017 police services contract that included a change in the language since it was first approved on Nov. 28, approved a payment of $5,200 to District 108 Community Education for summer programs, and approved updates to the City’s Code regarding Section 1260 Signs, 600 Nuisances related to preventing storage pods left on properties longer than 14 days and Chapter 12 Adult Uses related to adult entertainment allowed now in the light industrial district and no longer in the general commercial and business industrial districts.

With the Monday, Feb. 13 meeting canceled due to expected lack of a quorum, the NYA City Council will next meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, during which they will consider adjusting their meeting times to 6 p.m.

