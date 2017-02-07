Community & People • Education Kamps wins Emanuel Georgraphy Bee Published February 7, 2017 at 9:03 am By Adam Gruenewald Audrey Kamps, an eighth grade student at Emanuel, won the school competition of the National Geographic Bee and a chance at a $50,000 college scholarship. Audrey is a back to back champion for Emanuel. The school bee, at which students answered questions on geography, was the first round in the 29th annual National Geographic Bee. Thousands of schools around the United States and in the five U.S. territories are participating in the 2017 National Geographic Bee. The school champions, including [student], will take a qualifying test; up to 100 of the top scorers on that test in each state will then be eligible to compete in their state Bee on March 31. Pictured are second place Lauren Rapp, first place Audrey Kamps and third place Cole Stuedeman. (Submitted photo)