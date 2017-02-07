LTE: Will liberals embrace, praise Trump’s success?

To the editor,

Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda of exploitation of America’s vast domestic energy potential and elimination of American dependence on Mideast oil, secure American borders, and repatriation of $2 trillion overseas profits of America-based companies now sitting in foreign banks will result in the millions of high paying, benefits laden, permanent private sector “jobs jobs jobs” he’s promised for Americans. (The vast majority of jobs created during the Obama years were either part-time or contract/1099 jobs).

Assuming the points above, will liberals, Democrats, and leftists embrace an America gone back to work, and the inevitable higher standard of living that will follow? Or, are they so hoping for a failure of the Trump administration for political reasons and their own political control that they are willing to forgo a higher living standard for millions of Americans?

Do they want Americans to get back to work in the private sector where they’ll be needed for the Trump agenda of energy production, infrastructure and inner city rebuilding, etc? Or do liberals instead prefer millions of unemployed and under-employed Americans continue their meager existence living on welfare crumbs doled out from Washington politicians and bureaucrats?

Also, will the Left embrace a substantial Trump degradation of ISIS as a great accomplishment?

Lastly, do liberal Democrats want Washington to govern primarily on behalf Americans? Or should Washington instead govern for all citizens of the world, the interests of Americans notwithstanding? (These people cannot say “America first”).

The election of 2016 was very much a contest between Donald Trump’s America First vision of getting Americans back to work via the private sector vs. Hillary Clinton’s big government and globalist approach to the future.

Vince Beaudette

Victoria