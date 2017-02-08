‘Cats compete in conference games

By James Stitt

Tommy Lindstrom heads toward the net. (James Stitt/The Patriot)

The Waconia boys hockey team lost a pair of conference games this past week, falling 2-1 to New Prague and 5-1 at Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato.

The Wildcats responded to an early Trojan goal by scoring shorthanded at the end of the first period, with Kyle Kester putting the puck in the back of the net on an assist from Sean Gohman.

Even though Waconia outshot New Prague 30-24, it was the Trojans who found the game winner in the second period.

Against the Chargers, the ‘Cats again found themselves tied 1-1 before falling at the hands of a conference foe.

L/D-C scored first, before a Ben Brandt goal in the second period tied the game (assist from Kester). But a string of third period goals from the Chargers ended the game at 5-1.

