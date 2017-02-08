Dialed in: Zieske hits from deep nine times in win

By James Stitt

james.stitt@ecm-inc.com Sidney Zieske spots up in the corner for a three-pointer in a night where she hit a school record nine threes against Eden Prairie. (James Stitt/The Patriot)

Riding the hot hand of Sidney Zieske, the Waconia girls basketball team defeated the Eden Prairie Eagles 76-71 Jan. 31. The junior guard caught fire from deep, knocking down nine three-pointers, tying a school record while putting Zieske in the state record books with the third most triples in a game.

“It was great to see Sid catch fire,” coach Carl Pierson said. “She certainly has that ability.”

Zieske’s record setting night came when the Wildcats rekindled an old rivalry from the 1980s, as they hosted the Eagles from Eden Prairie. The two teams competed in the same conference back in the 1980s but it had been more than a decade since they faced each other on the hardwood. It was the Wildcats earning the 76-71 win in the first game of the new series.

Waconia got off to a good start leading 8-0 and 19-8 in the opening minutes of the game, but the ‘Cats hit a dry spell offensively, plagued by a string of turnovers and suddenly the Eagles soared into the lead. After the ‘Cats finally got back on track offensively the score was 40-35 in favor of Eden Prairie at intermission.

The ‘Cats did a better job of taking care of the ball in the second half, and after four three’s in the first half, Zieske kept a hot hand in the second by making nine more. The nine total three’s made in the game ties the school record set last season by Ally Fuller and is good enough for 3rd most made by a player in a single game in state history. Zieske finished with 27 points. Estelle Marker added 12 (including going six for six at the free throw line) and Courtney Freeberg chipped in 10 points. Freeberg also had a game high eight rebounds.

On her birthday, Taylor Flemming was clutch at the free throw line going 4/6 in the closing minutes to help the ‘Cats maintain their winning margin. She and Tess Johnson both had nine points and Flemming had five assists. Johnson dished out six.

As a team, Waconia was 20 for 28 at the free throw line. Eden Prairie was an impressive 14 for 17. The Eagles won the rebounding battle 33-31 and they committed only 14 turnovers compared to 27 by Waconia.

“We played physical at both ends against a big, strong team,” Pierson said. “Getting to the free throw line was a major key to the win and that doesn’t happen unless your attacking and aggressive on offense.”

Waconia 37

Delano 60

The first 18 minutes of basketball on Feb. 2 could not have gone more poorly for the Wildcats and they fell to conference and section foe Delano 60-37.

10 minutes into the game Waconia had scored only three points. Between turnovers and missed shots the ‘Cats could not get anything going on the offensive end. Delano started the game by making only one of their first 13 shots as well, so during the first 6 minutes of the contest both teams struggled to get on track. But eventually the Tigers started to score, mostly courtesy of their offensive rebounding effort. With 6 minutes left in the first frame, Delano held a 17-6 lead but the Tigers went on a 19-7 run to end the half and build a large lead at halftime.

“Our team was almost unrecognizable in the first half,” Pierson said. “We were making decisions and missing shots that we hadn’t done even in our first week of the season. But, as I told the team, even NBA teams get blown out by 40 and have rotten nights here and there. We just can’t dwell on it and let one bad game turn into four or five.”

When the two teams went into the locker room, the ‘Cats had made only four of their 26 shots (15 percent) and had committed 17 turnovers. They were also getting beat on the boards by a 24 to 14 margin. Needless to say, nothing went well.

But the ‘Cats deserve credit for coming out of the locker room with some fight and they got some steals to start the second half, but in keeping with the theme of the evening the ‘Cats didn’t convert those steals into baskets. Waconia would play with more spirit in the final 18 minutes and would cut down on turnovers, but the ball still didn’t want to go through the basket. The ‘Cats finished the game making 12 of their 52 shot attempts (23 percent) and with a total of 27 turnovers.

Delano went 19 for 63 (30 percent) but gave the ball away only 14 times. The Tigers also won the rebounding battle 48-29.

No Wildcat would score more than seven points. Courtney Freeberg was the leading rebounder with six.

Waconia 68 Minneapolis Wash. 20

The Wildcats built a quick 12-0 lead on their way to a convincing 68-20 victory over Minneapolis Washburn on Saturday. 16 players got in the game and 12 of them scored led by Sidney Zieske’s 11 points. Courtney Freeberg and Taylor Flemming both contributed 10. Flemming also had a career high nine rebounds and grabbed six steals. Abby Kohner also added six steals.

“This win was a total team effort,” Pierson said. “Our starters had good games but we also had several players come in off the bench and give great minutes. That’s an exciting thing about our team and program.

We have good players at every level. There is a good future not too far away for Waconia girls basketball.”

The ‘Cats created 22 Washburn turnovers while Waconia turned the ball over a total of 15 times. Waconia shot 41 percent from the floor to Washburn’s 17.4 percent. The Wildcats won the battle on the boards 39-20.