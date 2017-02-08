Fox surpasses 1,000 point mark

Bren Fox surpasses 1,000 career points in making a shot inside off an inbounds pass from Kali Grimm in the first half of Central’s 52-50 loss to St. Peter on Monday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

Central girls’ basketball suffered their first loss of the season this past week, defeating a pair of Minnesota River Conference opponents but falling to a 2AA section opponent.

The Raiders opened with a 73-40 win over Tri-City United at home last Tuesday, defeated Jordan on the road on Friday, 74-59, and lost to St. Peter at home on Monday, 52-50.

Junior Bren Fox scored her 1,000 career point against St. Peter at home. She is the ninth Central girls basketball player to reach the milestone, joining 2015 graduate Kaylie Brazil (1,825), 1990 graduate Kathy Heuer (1,276), 2009 graduate Mackenzie Wolter (1,268), 2013 graduate Lexi Erpenbach (1,220), 2012 graduate Afton Wolter (1,210), 1995 graduate Becky Jorgenson (1,177), 1996 graduate Jill Pischke (1,100) and fellow junior Kali Grimm who surpassed 1,000 points a season ago in February.

Tri-City United

Already holding a comfortable halftime lead, Central turned up their defense and offense even more to put Tri-City United away on Tuesday at home to get a 73-40 win.

The Raiders were up 39-20 at halftime and pushed the lead even higher with a 36-6 run as they entirely stifled the Titans.

Anna Mackenthun, who finished with a game-high 16 points, started the string with a jumper before Bren Fox hit 2-of-2 and then got a steal at midcourt and drove for a shot inside to the delight of the Raiders bench. Kali Grimm, who had been quiet outside of a 8-point flurry in the span of about a minute in the first half, then drilled a 3-pointer for a 48-20 lead with under 16 minutes remaining.

Head coach Gary Lembcke said his team focused on putting the Titans away at halftime.

“We did not want them to come back,” he said. “We talked about it in the locker room the first 4 minutes we wanted to establish that momentum and we did. That really took the winds out of their sail as we built the lead up to over 20.”

Clearly learning the message from her coach, Anna Mackenthun agreed.

“We came out looking to win the first 4 minutes, looking to play hard those first 4 minutes and that determines the game’s tempo,” she said.

Gabby Robinson then made 1-of-2 from the line, but Central continued to execute offensively with quick passes leading to open shots and easy scores. Anna Mackenthun hit a jumper, Samantha Miller made a bucket and Mary Wenisch then found Miller on a cut to the basket to make it 54-21 with 15 minutes left.

“I thought we did a great job moving it around and finding people,” said Lembcke, adding his team’s defense was “excellent. “I think that leads to shooting well.”

On a rare drive to the basket for the Titans who had plenty in the first matchup, Joslyn Vargo made a shot inside but Central kept coming as Grimm hit a layup, Jayden Fritz hit a jumper, Vargo then converted an and-one but Anna Mackenthun hitting a long jumper just inside the 3-point line for a 60-26 lead with about 11 minutes left.

Anna Mackenthun said going into the game they were focused defensively on Vargo and Robinson.

“We really kept an eye on Vargo and Robinson, their two main scorers,” she said. “We just stayed down on the drives.”

Bren Fox then converted a 3-point play, Fritz made a layup, Fox scored off a pick and roll with Abby Mackenthun, Anna Mackenthun hit another jumper and Anna Mackenthun then passed to Fritz for a hoop and a 71-26 lead with about 6:30 left for the finishing touches.

“It’s great,” said Anna Mackenthun of the on-court experience. “The passing is great when we can move the ball and find open players and create openings for everyone.”

With reserves in for Central, TCU outscored the Raiders by a 14-2 margin in the final minutes.

The game started well for the Raiders as Central controlled the paint for a 15-5 advantage with Bren Fox, Samantha Miller and Anna Mackenthun all scoring inside as Mackenthun scored eight early points.

“We’re really doing a great job inside and outside,” said Lembcke. “Anna to start with made some backdoor cuts that were there and that was all her. Then we’re finding her and stuff like that. The kids are doing a great job of reading the defense.”

Abby Mackenthun then scored five quick points, while Bren Fox recorded two blocks and forced a travel in a short span as the Raiders went up 27-9 with just over 8 minutes left.

The last Central starter to score, Kali Grimm hit a jumper and two quick 3-pointers to push the edge to 33-13 with under 4 minutes left and Jayden Fritz hit 4-of-6 from the line in the final minutes of the half as Central went up 39-20 at halftime before they put the contest away.

“It’s really fun to be a part of this team,” said Anna Mackenthun, who is starting in place of Shyann Wickenhauser after she since she took a hard fall on Jan. 12 and has yet to return. “I like getting a chance starting out there with the four other starters.”

TCU 20 20 – 40

Central 39 34 – 73

Tri-City United – Gabby Robinson 4 3-5 13, Joslyn Vargo 3 2-2 8, Caitlin Jindra 0 0-0 0, Maddie Dull 1 0-0 2, Mattie Hellerud 0 0-2 0, Maggie Trnka 2 0-0 4, Cami Vargo 2 0-0 4, Courtney Whipps 0 0-0 0, Keeley Oak 3 1-1 7, Katie Ellingsworth 1 0-0 2, TOTALS – 16 6-10 40

Central – Kali Grimm 5 0-0 13, Abby Mackenthun 2 0-0 5, Anna Mackenthun 8 0-0 16, Samantha Miller 6 1-4 13, Bren Fox 5 4-5 14, Jayden Fritz 3 4-6 10, Mary Wenisch 0 0-0 0, Emma Klaustermeier 0 0-0 0, Amanda Geis 0 0-0 0, Madison Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kacie Miller 0 0-0 0, Sadie Erickson 1 0-0 2, Lily Schneider 0 0-0 0, Hannah Zellmann 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 30 9-15 73

Three Pointers – Central 4 (Grimm 3, Abby Mackenthun), Tri-City United 2 (Robinson)

Jordan

Central went out to a lead and didn’t look back in their 74-59 win over Jordan on Friday, according to head coach Gary Lembcke.

Bren Fox led the Raiders with 19 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and two steals while three others finished in double figures as well.

Kali Grimm tallied 18 points on five 3-pointers and four steals, while Abby Mackenthun had 15 points, four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals and Samantha Miller had 15 points and four rebounds. Anna Mackenthun added four points, five rebounds and six assists and Jayden Fritz chipped in three points.

St. Peter

Central found themselves in an unusual situation on Monday night, trailing by a sizable margin at home.

In the end, the Raiders did mount a comeback to take the lead but St. Peter was able to hit just enough shots down the stretch including a 3-pointer by Kelli Hanson with 4.2 seconds left, to win in a regular season rematch of last years 2AA north subsection that went to double overtime.

Central was trailing 45-38 with about 8:30 minutes to go after a triple by Jacey Welp, but managed to mount a comeback.

Reminiscent of the north subsection final where she hit 5-of-6 from the line in the second extra session, Abby Mackenthun had helped the Raiders stay in the game in the second half.

A Samantha Miller score inside cut the deficit to eight, and the Raiders then employed a half court trap leading to several steals. Abby Mackenthun got a steal and took it in for a layin, Mary Wenisch later made 2-of-2 from the line, Abby Mackenthun had another layup and Abby Mackenthun and Bren Fox each made free throws to put Central ahead 46-45 with 2:39 remaining.

Head coach Gary Lembcke credited St. Peter’s defense for frustrating his team before they made adjustments.

“We finally got things corrected and started moving in the right direction,” said Lembcke. “But it took too long. That was something we should have been able to do at halftime.”

Olivia McCabe then pushed the lead back up to three with two straight hoops inside, but Anna Mackenthun knocked down a pair of long jumpers to put Central ahead 50-49 with 1:10 left.

After a turnover, the Raiders missed 2-of-2 from the line with 14.4 seconds left that led to a drive by Ellie Johnson for a kick to Kelli Hanson in the corner who knocked down the triple. A last-second desperation shot from around halfcourt then went off the rim.

The game started more than promising for Central as they opened up a 9-0 lead in the opening few minutes on scores by Samantha Miller and Anna Mackenthun, a 3-point play by Kali Grimm and a hoop inside by Bren Fox with her entering the game only needing three points for 1,000.

St. Peter got the next five points of the game, before Bren Fox scored in traffic off an inbounds pass from Kali Grimm as she surpassed 1,000 career points. Lembcke said the inbounds play was set up for something else, but Fox got herself open for the shot.

“She’s well deserving of it and she’s shown a lot of improvement since eighth grade,” said Lembcke. “My hats off to her because she has really worked to improve her game and done a lot of nice things.”

A constant defensive presence for Central, Fox said her offensive game has opened up.

“She’s always been a pretty good rebounder and defensive player,” said Lembcke. “She’s really starting to show some offensive moves.”

St. Peter would managed to fight back though, relying heavily on the outside shooting of Kayla Oeltjenbruns who had four 3-pointers in the first half. Two triples by Oeltjenbruns cut the lead to 19-16 with just over 5 minutes left and the Saints even took the lead before Abby Mackenthun made a shot and Bren Fox made a free throw to tie the game at halftime at 23-23.

Central continued to struggle to find a rhythm offensively in the second half.

“They really came out and they took it to us defensively and got us out of our rhythm and got us frustrated,” he said. “We were that way most of the game and that really hurt us.”

Meanwhile, St. Peter hit from deep as Kelli Hanson hit a pair and Oeltjenbruns added another as they built a 45-38 advantage to set up the exciting finish before they handed Central the first loss of the season.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s been a heck of a run,” said Lembcke. “It would have been fun. We’ll just start working on the next streak and go from there. We made a lot of mistakes and we need to learn from it.”

St. Peter 23 29 – 52

Central 23 27 – 50

St. Peter – Ellie Johnson 1 1-2 4, Kelli Hanson 4 1-2 13, Olivia McCabe 5 1-2 11, Jacey Welp 1 0-2 3, Sienna Wiebusch 1 0-2 2, Kayla Oeltjenbruns 5 0-0 14, Claire Nuessmeier 1 0-0 2, Sarah Conlon 1 0-0 3, TOTALS – 19 3-10 52

Central – Kali Grimm 2 1-2 5, Abby Mackenthun 5 5-9 15, Anna Mackenthun 4 0-2 8, Samantha Miller 3 1-2 7, Bren Fox 4 5-8 13, Mary Wenisch 0 2-2 2, Jayden Fritz 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 18 14-25 50

Three Pointers – St. Peter 11 (Oeltjenbruns 5, Hanson 4, Welp, Conlon)

Next Up

The Raiders (21-1, 9-0) are closing in on clinching at least a share of the Minnesota River Conference title for the fifth straight year.

Central will host Belle Plaine on Thursday before hosting rival Mayer Lutheran on Feb. 14, traveling to face LeSueur-Henderson on Feb. 17 and hosting Southwest Christian in the regular season finale on Feb. 23.

