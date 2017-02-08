Waconia gymnastics continues to dominate

Therese Wright flips on the balance beam. (James Stitt/The Patriot)

The Waconia gymnastics team picked up another win last week, defeating Annandale 137.45 to 125.9

Sydney Shea led the way on vault, tallying a score of 9.250, followed by Katie Fahrenkamp (9.2), Amanda Fawcett (9.125), Abby Larson (8.550) and Katelyn Hawkins (8.525).

On bars, Fahrenkamp led the ‘Cats with an 8.9, followed by Shea (8.150), Caroline Kimmel (7.975), Hawkins (7.550) and Fawcett (7.525).

Shea led Waconia on the beam, posting an 8.525, followed by Fahrenkamp (8.450), Therese Wright (7.950), Rachel Runyon (7.650) and Payton Baumann (7.125).

And finishing up on the floor exercise, Waconia swept the top five spots – Fahrenkamp (9.250), Shea (9.050), Fawcett (9.025), Baumann (8.850) and Kimmel (8.775).