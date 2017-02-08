Wildcats roll through section foes

By James Stitt

james.stitt@ecm-inc.com Justin Schultz takes down his opponent Friday night. (James Stitt/The Patriot)

The Waconia wrestling team came out on a mission Friday night, downing Waseca and Watertown-Mayer while only losing two matches.

“The team wrestled really well,” said Alex Logelin. “We came out with aggression, a little bit of nastiness. It felt pretty good. Solid wins – only lost two matches, a pretty good night.”

Waconia took on Waseca first, winning 72-6, then battled Watertown-Mayer, winning 66-3.

“We did really well,” said Bobby Fleming. “Everyone performed extremely well. People got points where we needed them and we really showed up.”

Both Waseca and Watertown-Mayer were dealing with injuries, but coach Kelly Wagener said that even though some talented wrestlers missed out on matches, the result would have likely remained the same if they had competed just because of how well the ‘Cats wrestled that night.

“That’s the best I’ve seen the kids wrestle all year,” he said. “The kids are really focused, they have lofty goals.”

Against Watertown-Mayer, the Wildcats lower weight wrestlers made the start of the meet go by in a flash. Riese White, Jim Burroughs and Will Burroughs all pinned their opponents in the first period.

“If we can get a couple wins in the early weights, it really boosts our team,” Wagener said. “Those three guys have really improved the last few weeks.”

Sandwiched in between the Burroughs was Garrett Vos, who took on a former state wrestler in Carter Entinger. Vos controlled the match, winning 6-1.

Waconia then picked up two more wins by decision, as Mitch Garnatz and Tim Stapleton won via decision (5-0 and 6-1).

Then in the middle weights, Waconia’s trio of Tyler Wagener, Justin Schultz and Cade Mueller ripped off 18 consecutive points with three pins.

“That just helps me get excited and get ready for my match,” Logelin said of his teammates picking up the wins. “Those guys are huge. Those guys get a lot of bonus points for our team.”

Following a Cole Bremer win via forfeit, Logelin battled Nick Nolan in one of the best matches of the night on the way to a 3-1 win.

“Alex right now is wrestling just as good or better than anyone on the team,” Kelly Wagener said.

With the three upper weight wrestlers switching each night to get the best matchup, against Watertown-Mayer, it was Dylan Gluck’s turn to take on the opposition’s top wrestler. Gluck battled with No. 9 Bryce Kallenbach, ultimately losing by a 5-2 decision. Fleming and Jake Hawkins then both went on to win by fall.

“Everyone knows their job and knows that they may wrestle and may not,” Fleming said of the trio’s versatility. “They’re prepared to go where they need to go and we’re making it work. It’s going really well so far.”

Against Waseca, six Wildcats won by fall – White, Stapleton, Tyler Wagener, Mueller, Fleming and Hawkins.

Vos, Schultz and Logelin won by technical fall, Garnatz won by a 6-2 decision.

Waconia 48 St. Peter 12

The Wildcats started the busy week with a commanding victory over the Saints.

Riese White and Jim Burroughs picked up early wins with 7-2 and 10-6 decisions, leading to an 18-3 technical fall for Garrett Vos.

After a close loss for Mitchell Garnatz, who matched up well against a ranked foe in a 5-2 decision, the Wildcats won the next eight matches.

Tim Stapleton won in a 1-0 decision, Charlie Kinnenberg on a 3-2 decision, Justin Schultz won a 5-2 decision, Cade Mueller won by fall, Alex Logelin won a 13-5 decision over a ranked opponent, Jacob Black won via forfeit, Dylan Gluck won by fall and Jake Hawkins won by fall as well.

And in the final match, Bobby Fleming nearly took down the No. 3 ranked heavyweight.

“It was a great match,” Kelly Wagener said. “We were inches away from a win.”

Ninth grade state tournament

The Wildcats sent five wres

tlers to the ninth grade state tournament over the weekend, with three wrestlers placing at the meet.

Riese White, Josh Green, Bram Fitzsimonds, Sam McEnelly and Bennett Weber represented the ‘Cats at the state tourney. Fitzsimonds placed eighth at 160, White placed sixth at 106 and Weber placed second at 285.

With a few seniors heading up the upper weights for Waconia, Wagener said that Weber looks ready to fill their shoes after this season.

“We are going to need some replacements, and I have no doubt with him,” Wagener said.