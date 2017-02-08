Wildcats split games

By James Stitt

james.stitt@ecm-inc.com Senior Dillon Whittaker races up the court against Delano on a fastbreak. (James Stitt/The Patriot)

The Waconia boys basketball team split a pair of games last week, falling 85-75 to Delano before beating Buffalo 77-61.

The Wildcats started the week by taking on the Tigers of Delano, and played a strong first half, taking a 39-34 lead into the break.

“We played really focused and had a lot of energy in the first half,” coach Pat Hayes said.

But the ‘Cats couldn’t keep it going in the second, as Delano came roaring out of the break on a tare to take a double digit lead.

“The start of the second half has been Achilles heel for us,” Hayes said. “We couldn’t keep the momentum going.”

But despite falling behind, the ‘Cats dug deep and rallied. A 10-2 run late in the second half put the Wildcats within two, after Carter Damlo hit a three and got to the rim, Nick Fulford connected from deep and Charlie Gove converted at the free throw line.

“The positives are that our kids just keep on competing,” Hayes said. “We share the ball well on offense, we just need to knock down those shots.”

Waconia could not complete the comeback however, as Delano made enough plays down the stretch to pull out the win.

Damlo and Dillon Whittaker led the team with 18 points each, while Fulford tallied 12 and Gove added 10.

Whittaker had a team-high nine rebounds, Damlo and Fulford had seven each, and PJ Hayes led the ‘Cats with four assists.

While the second half was a letdown against Delano, it was a strong point against Buffalo. The ‘Cats trailed 33-32 at the break before outscoring the Sabers 45-28 in the second frame.

“We really came out in the second half more focused,” Pat Hayes said.

Waconia rode a strong performance from Fulford, who poured in 27 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. The junior forward played aggressive, attacking the rim and fighting on the offensive glass. Fulford was rewarded for his efforts, getting 14 free throw attempts, making 12.

Three other ‘Cats reached double figures, with Feltmann scoring 14 on four threes, Gove tallying 11 and PJ Hayes adding 10.