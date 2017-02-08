Wildfire end season with three games

By James Stitt

Lauren Hickey lunges for the puck.

The Holy Family/Waconia girls hockey team closed out the regular season last week with a trio of games, winning 7-0 over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato before falling 4-2 and 4-3 (overtime) to Hutchinson. The Wildfire finish the season with a 10-14-1 record, setting themselves up for a rematch of a postseason double overtime win a year ago.

Holy Family/Waconia’s offense was too much for the Chargers Jan. 31, as they poured in seven goals on 45 shots in the 7-0 win.

Molly Garin recorded a hat trick in the win, and her linemates Lauren Hickey and Caitlin Rock also picked up a goal each. Cassandra Balow and Chloe McEnelly also scored in the win.

Hickey picked up a whopping five assists to put her point total in the win at six. Garin and Rock each added a pair of assists and Maddie Brandt had one.

Emma Westby tallied 18 saves in the shutout win.

In the first meeting with Hutchinson, a trio of late goals from the Tigers doomed the Wildfire. Though Waconia held a lead midway through the contest, the Tigers responded with a second period goal and three more in the third to take the win.

Rock and Balow scored for Waconia in the 4-2 loss, with assists from Garin (2) and Rakos.

Though they trailed for much of the game, the Wildfire managed to rally and force overtime with a pair of goals in the third period in the second meeting between the two teams.

Rock scored early in the first period when she pounced on a loose puck (assists from Hickey and Garin).

After Hutchinson responded with a goal, the Wildfire looked as if they had regained the lead when Sadie Long connected with McEnelly, but the goal was called off.

Entering the third period, Holy Family/Waconia trailed 2-1 before Grace Blood scored a minute into play (assists from Rock and Garin). Hutchinson responded almost immediately, but Garin found the equalizer minutes later (assists from Hickey and Rock).

The Wildfire continued to pepper the Tigers’ net with shot-after-shot in the overtime period (HF/W outshot Hutchinson 39-22), but it was Hutchinson on the counter attack resulted in the the game winner.

With the regular season over, the Wildfire head into the Section 2AA tournament, where they are seeded No. 6 and travel to No. 3 Shakopee Feb. 10.

Last year, the two teams also met in the first round, in what was a thrilling game.

There was little separation between the two sides in the matchup, as the No. 4 seed Shakopee Sabers played host to the No. 5 seed Holy Family/Waconia Wildfire. Shakopee took the lead in the second period, before Rakos evened the score with a third period goal.

The two teams could not break the tie in regulation, sending the game to overtime. The first overtime ended without a score, sending the game into a second overtime, where Garin decided the game after pouncing on a rebound.

The winner of the Friday matchup is set to take on the victor of the No. 2 Minnetonka vs. Bloomington Jefferson/Kennedy matchup, with the second round game taking place at Braemar Arena Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.