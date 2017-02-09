Boys fall in close games against section teams

Carter Clemensen gets a shot off just over the outstretched arm of Devon Schultz in Central’s 72-62 home loss to Sibley East on Thursday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

Central boys’ basketball dropped a pair of 2AA section games this past week as they continued a stretch of coming up just short in close games.

The Raiders opened with a 72-62 home loss to Sibley East on Thursday before falling at St. Peter on Saturday, 60-55.

Sibley East

Despite never giving up in their typical fashion, Central seemed to run out of energy after another tremendous second half comeback in a loss to Sibley East in NYA on Thursday, 72-62.

With not much going right on the offensive end of the court, the Raiders found themselves trailing 35-17 in the early moments of the second half after a corner 3-pointer by Gavin Bates, who finished with a game-high 24 points.

Predictably, the Raiders turned to the full court press to ignite their offense as they mounted a tremendous run to take a brief lead before Bates and the Wolverines were able to close out the game.

“This group hasn’t quit ever,” said Doyscher. “We don’t quit, we keep fighting.”

After Bates’ 3-pointer with about 16 minutes to go, the Raiders went on a 21-2 run over the next 5 minutes to take a 38-37 lead. Cade Zellmann made 2-of-2 from the line, Zach Stockman hit a jumper, Zellmann hit a 3-pointer, Reed Wischnack made 2-of-2 and Carter Clemensen hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 35-29 with about 13:20 remaining.

Connor Kranz then scored inside for the Wolverines, but Kellen Erpenbach scored inside, Zellmann hit a triple from straight away, Erpenbach added a layup and Stockman hit a jumper to put Central up 38-37 with about 10 minutes to go.

Sibley East then found their offense again as they 12-6 run with Austin Weckwerth scoring six points during the string. Sibley East Devon Schultz then got into the action as he scored a couple of putbacks and Gavin Bates got going for Sibley East, later scoring inside for a 53-48 edge under 6 minutes left.

“We just aren’t making enough good plays to stay in control,” said Doyscher. “Bates is a very good player and just impresses the heck out of me.”

Bates continued to score for Sibley East, later putting up eight straight points by himself on a layup, a 3-point play and a putback for 62-53 lead with 2:45 remaining and the Wolverines were able to make just enough from the line down the stretch to preserve the victory.

The game didn’t start well for Central in the first half as Carter Clemensen had nine of Central’s 17 points with Sibley East getting a multiple contributions including from a variety of cuts to the basket as Schutlz made space inside for Weckwerth, Bates and others to score. Weckwerth, who had 12 of his 21 points in the first half, in particular made several shots at the rim from an array of angles.

“It seemed like we have these periods of the game where we just go five or six possessions and come up dry,” said Doyscher. “It puts you behind the 8-ball.”

Doyscher was quick to credit Sibley East, including center Devon Schultz, for their team defense.

“I’m very impressed with Sibley East’s defense,” he said. “They got after it and (Schultz) can cover up their mistakes so they are a good club.”

Up 30-17 at the half, Sibley East got a jumper from Connor Kranz and a 3-pointer from Gavin Bates before Central mounted their comeback.

SEast 30 42 – 72

Central 17 45 – 62

Sibley East – Scott Holmquist 3 0-1 6, Gavin Bates 10 3-7 24, Connor Kranz 3 0-0 6, Austin Weckwerth 8 4-6 21, Devon Schultz 7 1-6 15, Kevin Durham 0 0-0 0, Jaden Podratz 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 31 8-20 72

Central – Carter Clemensen 6 0-0 14, Kellen Erpenbach 5 1-2 12, Cade Zellmann 3 2-2 10, Zach Stockman 3 0-0 6, Reed Wischnack 0 2-2 2, Nathan Worm 6 2-2 14, Reilly O’Neil 2 0-0 4, TOTALS – 25 7-8 62

Three Pointers – Central 5 (Clemensen 2, Zellmann 2, Erpenbach), Sibley East 2 (Bates, Weckwerth)

St. Peter

The Raiders dropped another close game on Saturday, falling to St. Peter, 60-55.

Central trailed 22-19 at halftime thanks in large part to an effective zone, but struggled to find their offensive rhythm, according to head coach Tom Doyscher.

Jordein Marquette and Antoine Williams combined for 26 points in the second half for St. Peter.

“They started making shots,” said Doyscher. “We have to improve slightly on the defensive end and improve in our shot selection, especially when things are going bad.”

St. Peter was able to take a lead and stayed ahead, even surviving a last gasp 3-pointer by Kellen Erpenbach in the final seconds.

“When we are ahead late in the game we can control the game,” said Doyscher. “We have the skills and the free throw shooters to do that. We just have to get to that point… We’re close but we’re scratching from behind rather than controlling it from the lead.”

Erpenbach led Central with 20 points, including 7-of-7 from the line, while Cade Zellmann had nine, Carter Clemensen and Nathan Worm each had seven, Reilly O’Neil had six, Zach Stockman scored four and Logan Corlett scored two in limited minutes in a brief return from a ankle injury.

Next Up

The Raiders (12-8, 2-5) began a stretch of Minnesota River Conference games by hosting Tri-City United on Tuesday. They then travel to Jordan on Friday, before hosting Belle Plaine on Feb. 16 and rival Mayer Lutheran on Feb. 21.

The 0-3 stretch last week in Section 2AA play might have impacted the Raiders potential seed, as they will now likely begin on the road.

“You’re going to play a team that can beat you and a team you can beat,” said Doyscher. “I don’t think it will be a mismatch no matter how we get seeded, but it will be a difference between home and away for that first one… The important thing is we have to keep getting better.”

