Carver County Sheriff’s Report

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

An accident was reported at Highway 25 and 62 Street in Mayer.

An accident was reported at County Road 10 and County Road 32 in Waconia Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 700 block of Applewood Circle in Victoria.

An accident was reported at County Road 18 and Narcissus Street in Victoria.

An accident was reported at Highway 212 and Tacoma Avenue in Young America Township.

Theft was reported on the 1030 block of Landings Lane in Watertown.

An accident was reported on the 1400 block of Community Drive in Waconia.

An accident was reported on the 400 block of Faxon Road in Norwood Young America.

Theft was reported on the 500 block of Maple Street in Waconia.

A Shakopee man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and cited for theft and DAR on the 800 block of Main Street in Waconia.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

An accident with a deer was reported at Highway 5 and Highway 25 in Young America Township.

An accident was reported at Zebra Avenue and County Road 50 in Young America Township.

An accident was reported on the 540 block of 1 Street in Waconia.

An accident was reported on the 300 block of 1 Street in Waconia.

A Watertown man was arrested for 4th degree DWI at County Road 10 and Highway 7 in Watertown Township.

A Prior Lake man was arrested on an outstanding warrant at Highway 7 and Tacoma Avenue in Hollywood Township.

A Norwood Young America woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 200 block of 1 Street in Norwood Young America.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

A Waconia man was arrested for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an open bottle and failure to obey traffic controls at Industrial Boulevard and County Road 10 in Waconia.

A Carver woman was arrested for 4th degree DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding on the 800 block of Vista Boulevard in Waconia.

An accident was reported on the 500 block of Maple Street in Waconia.

A Chanhassen man was arrested for possession of stolen property on the 6700 block of County Road 10 in Waconia Township.

An accident was reported at County Road 10 and County Road 43 in Laketown Township.

A Carver man was arrested on an outstanding Hennepin County warrant on the 300 block of Main Street in Carver.

An accident was reported on the 30 block of 1 Street in Waconia.

An accident was reported on the 5400 block of County Road 33 in Hollywood Township.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Suspicious activity was reported at Lake Street and Cedar Street in Waconia.

A drug violation was reported at Main Street and Cedar Street in Waconia.

An accident was reported on the 100 block of Olive Street in Waconia.

A New Germany man was arrested for DWI test refusal and 3rd degree DWI at County Road 30 and Union Avenue in Camden Township.

A fire call was reported on the 30 block of Maple Street in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 9300 block of Red Fox Drive in Victoria.

A snowmobile call was made on Lake Waconia in Waconia Township.

A drug violation was reported at County Road 33 and 48 Street in Hollywood Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 500 block of County Road 10 in Watertown.

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

Theft was reported at Lakeside Drive and Sorrel Court in Victoria.

Theft was reported on the 500 block of Faxon Road in Norwood Young America.

A boat and water call was made on Lake Waconia in Waconia Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 1300 block of Oriole Drive in Waconia.

Theft was reported on the 300 block of Lewis Avenue in Watertown.

A drug violation was reported at Main Street and County Road 10 in Waconia.

MONDAY, JAN. 30

An accident was reported on the 8300 block of Highway 212 in Dahlgren Township.

A drug violation was reported on the 500 block of Industrial Boulevard in Waconia.

Theft was reported on the 8900 block of Lakeside Drive in Victoria.

An assault was reported on the 9900 block of North Shore Road in Waconia Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 8100 block of Trillium Lane in Victoria.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Faxon Road in Norwood Young America.

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

A fire call was made on the 800 block of Highway 284 in Waconia.

Property damage was reported on the 2400 block of Heron Lane in Victoria.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 7800 block of Highway 212 in Dahlgren Township.

An accident was reported at County Road 11 and Deer Run Drive in Victoria.

An accident was reported at County Road 92 and County Road 155 in Laketown Township.

An accident was reported at Bavaria Road and 82 Street in Victoria.