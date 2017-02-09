Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING VARIANCE REQUEST: EXTERIOR MATERIALS REQUIRED WITHIN THE C-3 DOWNTOWN DISTRICT APPLICANT: TODD MILLER 211 RAILROAD STREET WEST

Notice is hereby given that the NYA Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 7:01 PM or soon thereafter, in the Council Chambers at Oak Grove City Center, 310 Elm St. W.

The purpose of this hearing is to consider a variance request for the aforementioned property. Miller, d.b.a. Xtreme Electrical, is requesting a variance to the exterior building material requirements contained in Section 1245.02 of the City Code. If approved, the variance would allow a proposed structure to feature exterior building materials similar to a structure existing on the lot, including metal siding and roofing. The property is contained within the C-3 Downtown District wherein metal siding is a prohibited exterior building material.

Pertinent information is available for review at City Hall between the hours of 8-4:30, Monday through Friday. If you have any questions regarding this matter or wish to make comment prior to the hearing, please contact the City Office at 467-1800 or in writing to: City of Norwood Young America, 310 Elm St. W., PO Box 59, NYA, MN 55368, by no later than noon on Wednesday, February 22.

BY: Norwood Young America Planning Commission

ATTEST: Steve Helget, City of NYA

