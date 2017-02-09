Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

SUBDIVISION CODE TEXT AMENDMENT

Notice is hereby given that the NYA Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 7:01 PM or soon thereafter, in the Council Chambers at Oak Grove City Center, 310 Elm St. W.

The purpose of this hearing is to consider an Ordinance amending Section 1101.11 of the City Code by adding Subdivision 4, relating to administrative subdivisions and lot combinations. If approved, the amendment would allow for processing of minor subdivisions and lot combinations through an administrative process if certain standards were met. The administrative process would waive a requirement for platting in certain instances.

A copy of the Ordinance is its entirety is available for review at City Hall between the hours of 8-4:30, Monday through Friday. If you have any questions regarding this matter or wish to make comment prior to the hearing, please contact the City Office at 467-1800 or in writing to: City of Norwood Young America, 310 Elm St. W., PO Box 59, NYA, MN 55368, by no later than noon on Wednesday, February 22.

BY: Norwood Young America Planning Commission

ATTEST: Steve Helget, City of NYA

Published in the

Norwood Young America Times

February 9, 2017

