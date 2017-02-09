Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF WATERTOWN

COUNTY OF CARVER

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the Council) of the City of Watertown, Carver County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at approximately 7:00 p.m., at the City Hall, in the City of Watertown, Minnesota, relating to the proposed modification of Development District No. 2 and the proposed modification of Tax Increment Financing District No. 5, and the adoption of the proposed modified Development Program and the proposed modified Tax increment Financing Plan relating to thereto, all pursuant to and in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.124 through 469.134, both inclusive, as amended, and Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.174 through 469.1794, both inclusive, as amended. Copies of the modified Development Program and modified Tax Increment Financing Plan as proposed to be adopted, will be on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall.

The property proposed to be included in Development District No. 2 is described in the proposed modified Development Program on file in the office of the City Clerk. The property to be included in Tax Increment Financing District No. 5 is described in the proposed modified Tax Increment Financing Plan on file in the office of the City Clerk. The boundaries of Development District No. 2 and Tax Increment Financing District No. 5 are shown in the adjacent map.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or in writing prior to the hearing.

Dated: Jan. 24, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

/s/ Jim Bart

City Clerk

Published in the

Carver County News

February 9, 2017

648970