Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF WATERTOWN

Notice of Public Hearing

Variance Request

1010 Landings Lane SW

Notice is hereby given that the Watertown Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider an application from Mr. Jon Rohs (J. Rohs Homes, Inc.) at 1010 Landings Lane SW (Lot 5, Block 2 Rohs Way) to consider a variance of 6 to 7 feet from the existing 30 ft. front setback to allow future homeowner access around the house for maintenance and to allow ease of use by trail users. Variance request is also to allow a fence if the homeowner or builder requests and to be placed on the easement line.

The public hearing will be held February 23rd, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter in the Council Chambers at Watertown City Hall, 309 Lewis Avenue South, Watertown, MN.

All persons are invited and encouraged to attend the public hearing and be heard on this matter. Additional information can be obtained by contacting City Administrator Shane Fineran at Watertown City Hall or by phone at (952) 955-2681.

BY: Watertown Planning Commission

Published in the

Carver County News

February 9, 2017

650887