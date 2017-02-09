Marlaine Gnan, sister of Valeria L. Barlau, wants to express a very special thank you to the many of you who sent her “get well wishes,” “birthday wishes,” visited her at her twinhome or at the Auburn Home in Waconia during the past year. Thank you to Pastor Winter and Pastor Hutchison for your visits and comforting words. To the many doctors and nurses who cared for her on the second floor of Ridgeview Medical Center, a big thank you. Also, a thank you to the chaplain from the hospital for the times you spent with us, this includes Michelle from Auburn. Many thanks to the volunteer drivers to Abbott, namely Bruce M., Roger S. Faye S. Erica S. Lefty L., Richard and LaVonne K., Red K., Mark H. and Russell S. and for your attendance as a group with your spouse at the funeral. Thank you to Pastor Hutchison for your funeral message, Rita Luecke, the organist, William Grundahl, the soloist, Johnson Funeral Home for all your help and the extra miles, the cards, memorials, food, flowers and the ladies of St. John’s for serving the lunch. God’s blessings to all of you.

Sincerely her sister,

Marlaine Gnan