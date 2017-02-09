The Grimm family would like to express our deepest gratitude and thanks to all family and friends for making the wake and funeral of Merlin W. Grimm a blessed celebration of his life.

A special thanks to the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia; Rev. Eric Hutchison of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Young America, Rev. Robert Grimm of Saint John’s Lutheran Church, Alma, KS; soloist Bill Grundahl, organist Rita Luecke; as well as the group of ladies who helped serve the lunch. We would also like to thank the staff at the Good Samaritan Society of Waconia for making Merlin’s last 18 months safe and comfortable. The family is very appreciative of the fire departments from NYA, Cologne, Waconia, and Chanhassen for their processional at the wake and funeral and especially those firefighters who served as pallbearers.

We are grateful for those who lent their support and kindness at this sad time.