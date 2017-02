Filing Notice

Filing for candidates for the annual election, March 14th 2017, The following offices will be open for elections:

One Treasurer – two year term

Qualified persons may file an Affidavit of Candidacy and pay the filing fee with the clerk at 952-657-2315.

Sue Goede

Waconia Township Clerk

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

February 9, 2017

