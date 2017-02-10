Wrestlers go 2-1 with team tournament approaching

Jared Kleindl hooks the leg of his Dassel-Cokato opponent during Central’s home triangular on Friday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

by Adam Gruenewald

Central wrestling got a couple of wins with the section team tournament coming up, as they defeated Kimball Area on Thursday, 54-21, and split a pair of home matches on Friday, defeating St. Agnes, 52-28, and getting edged by Dassel Cokato, 35-34. Dassel Cokato defeated St. Agnes, 48-27.

Head coach Darrin Fox said the wins will help with team and individual seeding.

“It’s always nice to get a couple of wins against section opponents,” he said.

Notably, Central held parents night on Friday and Zeke Dodge was recognized for earning his 100th win and Wallace Michels was also recognized for earning his 150th win. Dodge earned his 100th win against Kimball Area.

Kimball Area Dual

The Raiders started the week with a 54-21 win over Kimball Area on Thursday in a match where they picked up pins throughout the lineup to get the win.

“We wrestled a lot of matches to score points,” said Fox. “We were going out and getting after things against Kimball and that showed in the results.”

Central set a tone early with three wins by fall from Isaac Mueller in 3:35 at 106, Wyatt Lemke in :41 at 113 and Jared Kleindl in 2:53 at 120.

“Jared has a had a really nice last three weeks,” said Fox. “He is starting to trust himself and his technique and positioning has gotten better.”

Peter Barth then won a 6-2 decision at 126, before Kimball Area got a pin from a state-ranked wrestler over Eddie Mendoza.

The wins continued for Central though as Wallace Michels won a 5-2 decision at 138, Zeke Dodge won by fall in 3:04 at 145 and Joe Hennen pinned his opponent in 1:02 at 152 for a 36-6 edge.

“Both (Zeke and Joe) came out offensive and got in some shots and were able to turn those into some big points,” said Fox.

Amidst a few Kimball Area wins, Central then got a win by fall from Ian Dodge at 170, a double overtime win by fall from Sam Meeker at 220 and a forfeit win by Nick Forner at heavyweight.

“Sam did a nice job withstanding the first period,” said Fox of Meeker who got a lead at the end of the first period and battled in back and forth battles in the second and third periods before getting a fall after starting on top in the second overtime. “Right off the whistle Sam slapped a half on it and took him right over which I thought was good on his part to force the issue and get offensive with that top ride.”

Home Triangular

Central split a pair of matches in a home triangular on Friday, defeating St. Agnes, 52-28, and getting edged by Dassel Cokato, 35-34. Dassel Cokato defeated St. Agnes, 48-27.

Again, the Raiders were able to pick up early pins to set the tone against St. Agnes as Isaac Mueller won by fall in 1:36 at 106, Wyatt Lemke won by fall in 2:53 at 113 and Jared Kleindl went up 12-2 in the third period before getting a pin in 4:56 at 120.

Peter Barth then won a 14-4 major decision at 126 as he got a takedown in the first period, went up 6-0 after two periods and took his opponent down four times in the third period for the major and a 22-6 Central lead.

Kimball Area won by pin at 132, but Central then three more pins from Eddie Mendoza in 5:24 at 138, Zeke Dodge in 5:56 at 145 and Wallace Michels in 1:53 at 152. Dodge’s win was the 100th of his career.

Kimball Area then won a major decision and got a pair of pins, but Sam Meeker came from behind to win by fall in 2:30 at 220 and Nick Forner added another in 1:08 at heavyweight.

Fox said Forner’s return to the lineup gives Central an edge at the end of matches.

“I think it gives Meeker a lot of confidence knowing that Forner is behind him,” said Fox.

The second match for Central, the third of the triangular, proved to be much closer as Central and Dassel Cokato battled point for point in a back and forth match.

“It’s a dual that we’re in and it’s a dual that’s winnable,” said Fox. “We left probably four to five opportunities to win that dual out there.”

Dassel Cokato opened with a win by fall at 106, before Isaac Mueller went up 3-2 in the first period, added a near fall in the second before racking up three takedowns and a near fall in the third to get a 15-8 decision at 113.

Jared Kleindl then put Central ahead 7-6 with a 16-5 major decision at 120 in a match where he opened up a 8-1 lead after the first period.

Dassel Cokato then got a third period technical fall from a state-ranked wrestler at 126 over Peter Barth to go up 11-7.

“Considering that he was in a couple of times, to save us a team point is huge,” said Fox.

Central then won the next three matches as Eddie Mendoza won by fall in 1:44 at 132, Zeke Dodge earned a 7-2 decision at 138 and Wallace Michels won by fall in 2:50 at 145.

Kimball Area then took control of the match though as they got a 7-4 decision at 152, a 6-3 decision at 160, a forfeit at 170, and pins at 182 and 195 to clinch the match with a 35-22 lead.

With the outcome decided, Central got two pins to close out the match as Sam Meeker won in 1:35 at 220 and Nick Forner won in :58 at heavyweight.

“For our group right now the biggest thing we need to figure out is how we finish those matches,” said Fox.

Still Fox was encouraged by having a full lineup with team sections coming up.

“I like our scrappiness and I thought we wrestled well,” he said.

Next Up

With the section team tournament just around the corner, the Raiders next travel to a triangular at Benson with Quad County on Feb. 10 before the Section 4A team tourney at Trinity School at River Ridge on Feb. 18.

“Our last five duals of the year are winnable,” said Fox of the end of the season matches. “They are not teams that are going to blow us out if we wrestle to our capability and they are not teams we’re going to blow out. They are winnable duals.”

