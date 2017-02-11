Boy Scouts hold annual ice fishing contest

The Watertown Boy Scouts host the annual Ice Fishing Contest on Whaletail Lake in Minnetrista on Saturday, Feb. 4. (Melissa Priebe/Carver County News)

Crowd turns out for annual event on Whaletail Lake

By Melissa Priebe

More than 100 people came out for a tradition on Saturday, Feb. 4, joining Watertown-Mayer Boy Scout Troop #209 for their 38th Annual Ice Fishing Contest on Whaletail Lake in Minnetrista.

The Boy Scouts had good weather conditions on Saturday, with the right combination of wintry weather and sunshine. A caravan of cars and trucks made their way about 12 miles southeast of Watertown, to drive out onto the lake for the ice fishing contest. There they enjoyed concessions and the Troop Chili, which sold out during the event.

In addition to bringing out the local community for a day of fun on the frozen lake, Assistant Scoutmaster Mike Steuernagel said the funds raised ahead of the contest support the Boy Scout Troop’s camping funds.

“We also usually attend two or three other weekend camps,” said Steuernagel. “This year we actually did a Backpacking Trip on the Superior Hiking Trail, which was a new experience for pretty much everyone.”

The event also helps to support the local Boy Scouts activities year-round.

“The sales done on the ice and the food sales go towards the Troop’s general fund to help purchase equipment, recharter costs, etc.,” said Steuernagel.

Some large fish were caught during this year’s annual Ice Fishing Contest, marking a successful day for both the Scouts and their guests alike.

With the Ice Fishing Contest behind them, the Boy Scouts can look forward to another year of great camping experiences.

