Community & People • Education Central students recognized for cooperation, teamwork Published February 13, 2017 at 9:03 am By Adam Gruenewald During the month of January, students at Central Elementary learned about cooperation and teamwork. The students pictured above were recognized by teachers for going above the expectations and continuously showing cooperation and teamwork. Next month students will be learning about fairness and sharing. Pictured are, front row: Teagan Littfin, Maddison Quast, Maryiah Simons, Gabriel Bruegger, Wyatt Kolstad, Amarah Wahl, Tessa McCracken, Aubry Wroge and Mason Miller. Second row: Aryssa Trotter, Holly Sinnen, Ali Schrupp, Luke Allison, Hamir Campos, Chase Emerick, Austin Kube, Jacob Marschall, Noah Schultz and Ezra Swanson. Third row: Morgan Alar, Haley Neubarth, Nora Bye, Marlie Beneke, Emma Krohn, Jaydin Krause, Gabi Schmidt, Tori Gratz and Ryan Neubarth. Fourth row: Trevor Neubarth, Tony Simons, Aiden Wachholz, Carson Gutknecht, Hailey Strand, Aiden Barthel, Jolee Bunn, Ella Harms, Hayden Harms and Jonathan Vazques Castillo. Not pictured: Dylan Kromarek, Maxwell Luedloff and Apollo Akinde. (Submitted photo)