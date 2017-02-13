Sharon D. Jacobs, age 73 of Norwood Young America and formerly Cologne, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Marie Steiner Kelting Hospice House in Chaska.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Bennet Tran as celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Interment in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Waconia. A luncheon will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Community following the interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Joseph’s Catholic Community in Waconia.

Sharon was born on August 10, 1943 in Laketown Township of Carver County, the daughter of August and Cora (VanEyll) Vogel. On May 23, 1964 Sharon was united in marriage to Kenneth J. Jacobs at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria.

Sharon graduated from the Chaska High School. She had retired from Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia after 31 years of working in the medical records department. She enjoyed reading, family vacations and animals. She cherished the time spent babysitting her grandchildren. Sharon was a member of the Waconia VFW Auxiliary.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth; brother Robert Vogel.

Sharon is survived by her loving family: daughters and sons-in-law Ann and Ron Bodin of Delano, Brenda and Jason Korth of Cottage Grove; grandchildren Rachel Bodin, Katherine Bodin, Lauren Korth, Megan Korth, Samuel Korth; brother John Vogel of Cologne; sisters-in law and brothers-in-law Diane Vogel of Norwood Young America, Margaret Breeggemann of Shakopee, Leona Pierson of Chaska, Lucille Wussow and special friend John of Brooklyn, New York, Marcy and Ken Adamson of McAllen, TX, Matt and Judy Jacobs of Mesa, AZ, Bob Jeurissen of Shakopee; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Serving as urn bearer Rachel Bodin.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com