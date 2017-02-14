Man in custody after armed robbery attempt in Victoria

By Staff Reports

A Chanhassen man has been arrested following an armed robbery attempt at a Victoria liquor store, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Scot Lacek

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded Monday afternoon to a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at Hi-Five Liquors in Victoria.

According to a press release, a white male – later identified as Joseph Scot Lacek, 26 – entered the store and approached a store employee while brandishing a handgun and demanding money. Lacek then set the gun down while he put on a glove and the employee attempted to grab the gun. Lacek regained control of the weapon after a brief struggle, and the store employee fled as Lacek pointed the gun at him, according to the sheriff’s department.

After the struggle, Lacek fled the story and got into a vehicle. A witness photographed Lacek leaving in the vehicle, and provided a description and license plate number to law enforcement.

Lacek was taken into custody at his Chanhassen home and was booked in the Carver County Jail. Deputies noted that a handgun was recovered at Lacek’s residence.

The incident remains under investigation, though the sheriff’s office does not believe any other suspects were involved.