LTE: Disappointed in letter’s remarks about march

To the editor,

I am writing to share my disappointment in last week’s letter to the editor, which questioned the front page coverage of the Washington, D.C., Women’s March and labeled the marchers as “embarrassing.”

I read the same article (“Marching for a Movement,” Jan. 26 edition) with a strong sense of hope for our country and a great sense of pride in all of the participants. I am biased, as my wife was among the Washington, D.C. marchers and my daughter was among those in St. Paul.

These are truly extraordinary people coming together to seek justice for all people.

Dan Wilson

Cologne