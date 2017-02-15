LTE: Encore: Community gets kudos for robust support

To the editor:

The Encore Adult Day Services Program sincerely thanks Waconia, and the surrounding communities, for the support we received in 2016!

With your support, 60 individuals and families were served by this social and recreational program in 2016. Encore offers a variety of activities and resources for participants dealing with challenges such as physical declines, memory loss, and the increased personal care needs, and it provides opportunities for the need for social engagement. Participants benefit from a variety of life-enriching activities in a safe, supervised environment which provides basic health monitoring, nutritionally balanced meals and snacks, and assistance with personal cares.

This program is often a vital form of respite for caregivers who provide care for their loved ones. Encore offers resources to families including a Community Caregiver Support Group that meets monthly. The group has become a vital source of support and sharing of resources with others who are in similar circumstances. New people are welcomed, and often leave the meeting having learned much more than they ever expected!

Encore is thankful to be able to provide this service in Waconia, and is truly honored to work with the individuals and families served. In 2017 the Encore Program will be celebrating its 40th Anniversary. We look forward to the continued support from the community.

In the New Year, make plans to take care of yourself and your loved ones and let us know if we can be of assistance in any way.

Linda Plessner, SW

Carver County Encore Adult Day Services Program