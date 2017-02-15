LTE: If Trump accomplishes anything, it will be a relief

To the editor,

A letter to the editor in last week’s newspaper asked if liberals would embrace Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda if it is able to deliver on it’s promises of robust employment, increased energy production, infrastructure improvements and inner city rebuilding. The answer from this liberal: Yes, those

achievements would make me very happy. I would also be happy if the Trump administration is able to release a herd of pink flying elephants that soar over America dropping million dollar bills over poor and middle class neighborhoods. At this point in the Trump administration, I believe that there is an equal chance for the former as the latter.

Why the skepticism? Because we have seen ample evidence that the current occupier of the oval office is prone to magical thinking (“Biggest inauguration crowd ever!” “I won the popular vote if it weren’t for millions of illegal voters!”) and angrily demanding that all agree with such delusions.

Infrastructure projects and the rebuilding of inner cities at the same time as implementing tax cuts for the wealthy, to take one example only, would explode the deficit. Is the deficit no longer the concern that it was when Obama was in office?

I wish more than anything that the current president did not talk and act like a petulant child. In his short presidency we have been given abundant evidence otherwise, however. If the Trump administration is somehow still able to achieve the stated goals despite increasing concerns about Trump’s mental/emotional stability and despite his superficial grasp of critical issues that produce correspondingly superficial solutions, I and millions of others throughout our country – and the world – will be nothing but relieved.

Mary Katherine Mahoney

Long Lake