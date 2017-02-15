LTE: March deserved space; Trump’s promises empty

To the editor,

In reply to two displeased writers from last week:

First, regarding the march in St. Paul. I’m pleased the article was published. I was there with my daughter and the other thousands who gathered, concerned with the looming potential of the curtailing of personal liberties by those too quick to judge out of ignorance.

While others are content to read about fish frys and two-headed calves there are many in our communities who are interested in the world around them. We are acutely aware of those who cannot march – we marched because we can. What’s embarrassing about it? I’d be more embarrassed to think that change happened while I sat fuming but did nothing.

Where were the “protesters” on Election Day? Well, we know that at least 2.8 million more than voted for Trump were there.

Finally, I will to show the same respect for Trump that conservatives showed for Obama throughout his presidency. Please provide examples that I can emulate.

Now, with regard to embracing Trump’s successes: When he has successes, we “liberals, Democrats, and leftists” (quite a broad brush) will embrace them. We want “an America gone back to work.” We also want an America provided adequate health care, education and opportunities. The president’s accomplishment so far has been to alienate the world and his country. He has shown no leadership and governs by edict, even with his party controlling Congress.

American dependence on Mideast oil? Of the oil we used in 2015 only 24 percent was imported. The lowest since 1970. (source)

Did you know that in 2012, the Obama administration crafted a package to help coal country? “The initiative provide[d] an influx of cash to provide job training to miners, reform health and pension funds and invest in carbon capture technology.” Your Republican Congress refused to work with Obama to make it happen. (source)

What are these high-paying these “jobs jobs jobs?” They’re not coming from lower taxes. We already have some of the lowest taxes in the world, but all that money just flows to and stays at the top. Trump has taken office with loaded promises but empty plans.

I’m perplexed by your statement that liberals might “instead prefer millions of unemployed and under-employed Americans.” What does that mean? To think that we “so hope for a failure of the Trump administration” for our “own political control” is both naïve and mean-spirited.

Kelly Amott

Waconia