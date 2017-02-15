LTE: Progressives ready to work for communities

To the editor,

There were letters to the editor from two of our neighbors in the most recent issue of the paper that called for answers to two broad questions – why was there coverage of a national progressive event in our local paper, and would progressives celebrate a successful America?

First, there were many individuals from the communities that these papers serve that attended the marches in both St. Paul and Washington, D.C., so it is a local story.

Yes, there are progressives in Carver County. We are your neighbors, your friends, your family and your coworkers. Some of us grew up here, others joined the community in later stages of life. We voted.

We care about a lot of the same things you do – rising medical costs, wages that are sufficient to meet basic needs, costs of child care, and attacks on Social Security and Medicare. We fret over jobs moving out of our towns, so we encourage our children to study hard in school knowing they will be the innovators creating new jobs for communities in the future. We suffer the same hardships – illnesses, unemployment and recessions. We are thankful there’s a safety net that we’ve paid into our whole lives that is there for us when we need it, so we can feed our families and keep them healthy until we’re back on our fee.

While progressives in this area have existed as a silent minority for quite a while, it is time that we more clearly share our values with others, as well as how our lived experiences have brought us to embrace these values. Shoulder to shoulder, we, too, make up the lifeblood of this community, and we’re prepared to do the hard work to ensure that our communities thrive.

Second: Yes, we are wholeheartedly, deeply invested in America being successful. We have skin in the game. The decisions of Congress and the president affect all of us. We all need to hold those who represent us accountable. Remember, “we all do better when we all do better,” so it is in our best interest that Congress and the president, whoever may fill those roles at any given time, conduct themselves ethically and with the longterm success of all Americans in mind.

We hope that our Carver County neighbors will have conversations with us about what their families need most, what roadblocks they feel are in their way of being successful, and what strengths they can share with us to get to work creating a strong community. We’re here with you and we’re ready to work.

Barbara Brooks

Theresa Dorsey Meis

Chris Meis

Tracy Hart-Trunkenbolz

Kathleen Reeves

Kim Breeden

Emily Rinke

Sarajo Wentling