Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report: Jan. 29 to Feb. 3

Sunday, Jan. 29

Officers responded to a juvenile medical call on Tower Street.

Officers were called to a father vs. teenage daughter domestic dispute on Willow Court.

The situation was mediated.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on West Branch Road.

Monday, Jan 30

An adult protection concern was reported in Minnetrista.

Officers met a 43-year-old female at her Minnetrista home due to an outstanding warrant. She was able to post bail.

Officers were called to deal with an unruly juvenile along Wildwood Avenue.

A suspicious person was reported at a station along Highway 7. The Forest Lake female was found to have outstanding warrants and was jailed. A juvenile passenger from Stillwater was found to have drug paraphernalia in her possession, gave officers a false name and had an outstanding warrant. She was cited.

A resident along Kings Point Road reported hearing several rapid gun shots.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

An unshoveled sidewalk complaint was reported on Sunnybrook Drive.

Officers and the State Patrol responded to a personal injury crash at Highway 7 and Main Street.

A St Boni motorist on Highway 7 near Grimm Road slid into the ditch. She was not injured.

A Hopkins motorist on Highway 7 at Hunters Trail lost control and struck a curb, disabling her vehicle.

A motorist went into the ditch in the 8700 block of Highway 7.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

An unshoveled sidewalk complaint was received on Maria Court.

Officers responded to an alarm along County Road 15. Numerous unsecured out buildings were searched and nothing was found.

Thursday, Feb. 2

A Minnetrista resident reported a ring valued at $3800 was missing from luggage after a flight.

A Mound motorist hit black ice on County Road 44 and entered the ditch, striking several trees. She was not injured.

Friday, Feb. 3

Officers responded to a medical call on Games Trail.

A resident on Pondview Drive reported someone tampered with her mail.

A call was received of a dark-colored BMW being driven erratically on Highway 7.

A St Boni resident reported over $500 in fraudulent charges were made on his credit card. They had recently received a call from someone claiming their computer had been hacked and their credit information was given to have it repaired, and the caller was allowed to remote into their computer. That may have been the source of the breach.