Waconia gymnasts win home meet

< >

The Waconia gymnastics team finished the season strong, winning their final home meet 139.925 to 134.65 over Orono.

“We did really good, I’m really proud of us,” Rachel Runyon said. “I feel that we’ve all been really stressed out this week with it being our last conference meet and sections coming up soon but, everyone pulled through and I think with the stressful week we did really well.”

“All of our hard work really paid off this meet, so that was fun to see,” added Katie Fahrenkamp.

And what has been the case all season, the Wildcats dominated the floor exercise, sweeping the top five spots. Fahrenkamp led the way with a 9.525, followed by Amanda Fawcett (9.150), Sydney Shea (9.125), Payton Baumann (8.975) and Grace Edsill (8.900).

While the floor exercise has always been a strength for Waconia, the ‘Cats scores in the event and other routines have grown throughout the year.

“They really took what went wrong in the last meet and made a change in practice and it showed in the meet,” coach Amber Schuler. “Their confidence, as the season has gone on, their routines – they’re much more confident in them.”

“They are making the small changes that make a big impact at the meet,” added coach Britney Magdal.

At the Thursday meet, Waconia was also strong on the vault, posting five of the top seven scores. Shea tied for first with 9.225, Fahrenkamp finished third with a 9.100, Fawcett was fourth with a 9.000, Katelyn Hawkins placed sixth with an 8.300 and Abby Larson took seventh with an 8.200.

On the bars, Waconia again place all of their gymnasts in the top seven. Fahrenkamp led the way with a second-place finish (9.100), followed by Fawcett (8.375), Hawkins (8.100), Shea (8.075) and Baumann (7.750).

On beam, Waconia was led by Fahrenkamp’s high-score of 9.175, followed by Baumann (8.550), Shea (8.250), Runyon (7.900) and Larson (7.875).

And though the two teams competed against one another, they were rooting for each other. Once the meet ended, the two sides met on the mat to dance and celebrate with each other.

“I think that’s the special thing about high school [gymnastics], you really get to know girls on the other team, so you have more of a connection,” Edsill said.

“Especially if we practice with them,” Runyon said. “Sometimes we can’t practice with our coaches, we’ll go to gyms and it’s people from a ton of different gyms together, and you get to be friends with each other.”

Minnetonka Meet

Even without two of their varsity gymnasts, the Wildcats managed to place fourth at the Winter Wonderland meet Feb. 11, posting a score of 139.4 to edge out Eden Prairie, Chanhassen and Minneapolis Southwest.

On vault, Sydney Shea and Katie Fahrenkamp led the way with a 9.5 and 9.45 respectively, followed by Caroline Kimmel (8.9), Katelyn Hawkins (8.65) and Abby Larsen (8.5).

On bars, Fahrenkamp led the ‘Cats with a 9.0, followed by Kimmel (8.2), Shea (8.15), Payton Baumann (7.9) and Larsen (7.5).

Fahrenkamp again led the ‘Cats on the beam with a 9.1, followed by Shea (8.5), Baumann (8.35), Therese Wright (8.3) and Rachel Runyon (7.95).

On the floor exercise, Fahrenkamp posted a 9.3, followed by Shea (8.95), Baumann (8.6), Larsen (8.55) and Runyon (8.45).

Fahrenkamp finished second in the all-around with a 36.85 and Shea placed ninth with a 35.1.

The Winter Wonderland meet caps off the season for the ‘Cats, and they are confident heading into the section meet.

“We’re very excited we’re ready to give it everything we’ve got and see what happens,” said Schuler.

The Wildcats are confident heading into the meet because they know their teammates are behind them.

“We have a really good cheering system,” Edsill said. “Our JV really hypes us up.”

“Even though they may not all compete at sections, they are still a big part of us,” Runyon said.