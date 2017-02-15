Waconia mayor invites Otto to speak

By Staff Reports

A candidate for Minnesota governor will attend a town hall-style listening event in Waconia after the mayor announced he would be inviting all candidates for Minnesota’s top office to the city to “meet the people of Waconia.”

State Auditor Rebecca Otto, DFL, will attend a “listening session” on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. at Waconia City Hall. The event is being planned by Senate District 47 DFL, Otto’s campaign and the mayor.

At the Waconia Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting on Jan. 26, Sanborn laid out his intent to make sure candidates for governor know where Waconia is and what the city offers.

“Whoever the next governor turns out to be, they will know Waconia and the people who live here,” Sanborn said at the meeting.

Otto agrees with the mayor’s sentiment.

“The best leadership starts with listening to people,” she said.

Rosa Colman, spokesperson for the Otto campaign, said the Waconia visit isn’t unusual for Otto. Colman said that Otto has attended nearly two dozen similar events across the state since announcing her candidacy in January.

“We appreciate the opportunity to meet the good people of Waconia in March,” Colman said.

Although the office of mayor is nonpartisan, Sanborn identifies as a Republican and served as a delegate to the GOP State Convention in 2014 and 2016.

“We are pleased that the mayor has taken the initiative to organize this event, and look forward to co-hosting this listening session with him,” said Mary Leizinger, SD47 DFL chairperson.

“You can’t be just the governor of the red parts or the blue parts of the state, or just the Twin Cities metro,” Sanborn said. “You have to be the governor of the whole state of Minnesota, and I think it’s important that people of different political parties are able to meet and respectfully discuss the issues of the day.”

Sanborn said he plans to reach out to other candidates to schedule what he hopes will be a series of similar forums in Waconia. Currently, four other candidates have announced their intent to run for governor in 2018: St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, DFL; State Rep. Erin Murphy, DFL; Ole Savior, R; and Chris Chamberlain, R.

Minnesotans will head to the polls to elect a new governor on Nov. 6, 2018.