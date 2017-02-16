Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – WATERTOWN-MAYER

PUBLIC SCHOOLS

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

ISD 111 Watertown-Mayer Public Schools (District) requests proposals for group insurance coverage for the health plan year beginning October 1, 2017. Sealed proposals will be accepted in paper form until 12:00 pm central time on March 28, 2017 at ISD 111 Watertown-Mayer Public Schools, Lisa Raiter, Finance Officer, 1001 HWY 25, Watertown, MN 55388. Copies of the request for proposal and exhibits may be requested from Lisa Raiter at [email protected] and will be sent electronically at no charge. The District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities. The District reserves the right to select the proposal which it determines to be in the best interest of the District.

February 16, 2017

