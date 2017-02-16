Carver County Sheriff’s Report

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of Paul Avenue in Cologne.

Theft was reported on the 300 block of Railroad Street in Norwood Young America.

A fire call was made on the 40 block of 1 Street in Waconia.

An accident was reported on the 7100 block of Rolling Acres Road in Victoria.

Suspicious activity was reported at County Road 50 and Beverly Drive in San Francisco Township.

A Watertown woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 300 block of Carter Street in Watertown.

Theft was reported on the 200 block of 1 Street in Waconia.

A fire call was made on the 700 block of David Avenue in Hamburg.

Theft was reported on the 150 block of Lewis Avenue in Watertown.

An accident was reported on the 480 block of Arboretum Boulevard in Victoria.

A sex crime was reported on the 140 block of 3 Street in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 540 block of 1st Street in Waconia.

A drug violation was reported at highway 212 and Jonathan Carver Parkway in Dahlgren Township.

An accident was reported at Jefferson Avenue and Keiffer Street in Watertown.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

A Shakopee man was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 500 block of Reform Street in Norwood Young America.

An accident was reported on the 7900 block of Quamoclit in Victoria.

An accident was reported at County Road 43 and County Road 10 in Laketown Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 1600 block of Community Drive in Waconia.

An accident was reported on the 9300 block of Red Fox Drive in Victoria.

Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver.

Property damage was reported on the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver.

A Watertown woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 200 block of Jefferson Avenue in Watertown.

A Waverly man was arrested for OFP violation on the 4500 block of Tacoma Avenue in Hollywood Township.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Suspicious activity was reported at Oak Lane and Tacoma Avenue in Norwood Young America.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 6800 block of Goose Lake Drive in Waconia Township.

A sex crime was reported on the 1000 block of Highway 25 in Watertown.

Property damage was reported on the 230 block of Industrial Boulevard in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 500 block of Cherry Street in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported at Benton Street and Paul Avenue in Cologne.

A juvenile male was arrested for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and tobacco at Oak Avenue and Peitz Avenue in Waconia.

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

A drug violation was reported at Meadow Way and Red Fox Drive in Victoria.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 7300 block of Minnewashta Parkway in Victoria.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of Faxon Road in Norwood Young America.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of Lewis Avenue in Watertown.

A Lester Prairie man was arrested for 4th degree DWI and failure to drive with due care at Lake Street and Pine Street in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue in Watertown.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 700 block of Arboretum Boulevard in Victoria.

A Chaska man was arrested for DWI test refusal, DWI and an open bottle on the 340 block of Orange Street in Waconia.

A snowmobile call was made on the 7200 block of County Road 155 in Laketown Township.

A snowmobile call was made on Lake Waconia in Waconia Township.

A fire call was made at Spring Creek Drive and Green Ash Drive in Carver.

A Watertown man was arrested for 4th degree DWI at Madison Street and Westminster Avenue in Watertown.

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

A man was arrested for DAC-IPS and no proof of insurance at Highway 212 and Salem Avenue in Benton Township.

Vehicle theft was reported on the 130 block of 1 Street in Waconia.

Suspicious activity was reported on Preserve Boulevard in Norwood Young America.

A snowmobile call was made on the 7200 block of County Road 155 in Laketown Township.

A snowmobile call was made at Highway 5a nd Vista Boulevard in Waconia.

A snowmobile call was made on Stieger Lake in Victoria.

A snowmobile call was made on Steiger Lake in Victoria.

Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Levi Griffin Road in Carver.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 20 block of Walnut Street in Waconia.

A fire call was made on the 400 block of Devonshire Drive in Norwood Young America.

Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Serenity Lane in Waconia.

MONDAY, FEB. 6

A drug violation was reported at Highway 5 and 80 Street in Victoria.

Property damage was reported on the 1800 bloc of Church Lake Boulevard in Victoria.

Unspecified criminal activity was reported on the 3700 block of County Road 123 in Watertown Township.

Unspecified criminal activity was reported on the 500 block of Pine Street in Waconia.

A fire call was made on the 1300 block of Brenda Road in Waconia.

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

Unspecified criminal activity was reported on the 7200 block of County Road 155 in Laketown Township.

An accident was reported at 102 Street and County Road 10 in Laketown Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 1800 block of Carriage Drive in Victoria.

A fire call was made on the 2400 block of Lacy Lane in Victoria.

Property damage was reported on the 400 block of Mill Avenue in Watertown.

A Watertown woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant on the 600 block of White Street in Watertown.

An accident with a deer was reported at County Road 33 and 86 Street in Camden Township.

An assault was reported on the 10100 block of Highway 284 in Waconia Township.

Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Carter Street in Watertown.