CCN Community Calendar

Carver County Dairy Expo

MONDAY, FEB. 20 – The University of Minnesota Extension and the Carver County Dairy Core Team invite you to the 25th Annual Carver County Dairy Expo. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at Central High School, Norwood Young America. Come learn from researchers, educators and industry professionals. The keynote address will be Feeding America, Feeding the World, presented by Phil Plourd, Dairy Economist, Blimling and Associates. Visit 50 vendors representing the services used every day. There is a cost for admission, cash or check only. The ticket price includes a hot lunch, refreshments and program notes. For more information, contact us at 952-466-5300.

Roast Beef Dinner

SUNDAY, FEB. 19 – The Mound American Legion post will host the Mound Masonic Lodge’s 37th annual Presidents Day Roast Beef Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, there is a cost to attend. The Mound American Legion Post 398 is located at 2333 Wilshire Blvd. in Mound.

Musical Program features McInnis’ Kitchen

MONDAY, FEB. 27 – Watertown-Mayer Schools in partnership with Watertown Area Fine Arts Council present McInnis’ Kitchen with Watertown-Mayer Choirs, Monday, February 27th, 2017 at 7:00 pm. McInnis’ Kitchen has become synonymous with the energy and spirited fun founded on the traditional music of Newfoundland, Ireland, Scotland and the Canadian Maritimes. Admission $5. Concert to be held at the Watertown-Mayer Performing Arts Center, 1001 Highway 25 NW, Watertown, MN. For more information, call 952-955-0671.

Watertown Firearms Training Class

TUESDAY, MARCH 7 – SATURDAY, MARCH 25 – Come out to the Watertown Rod and Gun Club for a firearms training class on various dates in March. The classes will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on March 7, March 9, March 14, March 16, March 21, March 23 and at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25. Registration is Sunday, March 5th, 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Watertown Rod and Gun Club. Guests must be 11 years of age before the class start date in order to be eligible to take this class. For more information, contact Mike Personius at 612-281-2521 or Patrick Cole at 612-709-1243.

3rd Annual Easter Eggstravaganza

SATURDAY, APR. 15 – The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the 3rd Annual Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Watertown Community Center. The event will feature photos with the Easter Bunny, cookie decorating, Easter crafts, games, a coloring contest, face painting, live animals and more.

Spring Clean-Up Day

SATURDAY, APR. 29 – Mark your calendars. The City of Watertown will hold its spring clean-up day on Saturday, April 29 in Watertown. All are welcome to attend and help clean up Watertown.

Youth Softball

and Baseball

Registration

ONGOING – Watertown Mayer summer youth softball and baseball registration is open now through March 5th. Go to wmyouthsports.org to register your child for T-ball through travel softball and baseball.

FRIENDS OF THE WATERTOWN LIBRARY OFFER Snowman Soup Mix

ONGOING – Get free Snowman Soup Mix (aka- hot cocoa mix) at the Watertown Library! Check out a “Winter Read” during January and February, anytime on Monday and Wednesdays 1 – 8, Tuesday and Fridays 1 – 5 , Thursday 10 – 5, and Saturday 9 – 12. Once home, cozy up with your book and sip some snowman soup. Cocoa mix provided by the Friends of the Watertown Library. Enjoy!

TOPS meetings

MONDAYS, 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. – Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) of Watertown meets at the Watertown Community Center. Info: Julie at (952) 300-1726 or Teresa at (952) 955-1863.

Hot Dinner at

St. Paul LUTHERAN

FIRST THURSDAYS – All are invited to join St. Paul Lutheran Church (505 Westminster Ave. SW) in Watertown for a wonderful free full course hot dinner on the first Thursday of every month. Fore more information, call (952) 955-1498.

Friends for life foodshelf

MONDAYS, TUESDAYS, FRIDAYS – Need help with groceries? Call the Friends for Life Foodshelf at 952-955-1980. The food shelf is open every Monday from 6-8 p.m. as well as every Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Visitors must show proof of residence in the Watertown-Mayer area. The food shelf is located at Watertown City Hall, located at 309 Lewis Avenue. To access t\he food shelf, enter the parking lot and then go to the double white doors by the retaining wall. Donations are welcome. Checks can be mailed to FFL, P.O. Box 824, Watertown, MN 55388. For large grocery donations, call the number listed above.

Watertown Senior Club

TUESDAYS – The Watertown Senior Club meets every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Watertown City Hall. All 55+ welcome. For more information, call (952) 955-2697.

NAMI

ONGOING – NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) of Carver County board meetings are held on the third Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., a non-affiliate depression support group will meet. The meetings are held at Moravian Church, 209 E. 2nd Street in Waconia.

Tri-County

Toastmasters

FRIDAYS – The Tri-County Toastmasters Club meets at the Watertown Community Center every Friday at 6:45 a.m. Improve your public speaking and communication skills. For more information, contact Frank at (952) 955-2801.

Chaska Support

Group for Families

ONGOING – NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) sponsors free support groups for families who have a relative with a mental illness. Led by trained facilitators who also have a family member with mental illness, the support groups help families develop better coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. A family support group meets in Chaska on the second and fourth Mondays of each month, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Chaska Moravian Church, 115 4th Street. For information, call Jan at 612-554-0825 or Sara at 612-770-7466.

Alzheimer’s disease support group

ONGOING – The Lutheran Home: Belle Plaine and its Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association provide resources and a support group for community members whose lives are touched by Alzheimer’s disease and other memory loss disorders. The monthly support group is free and open to the public. Anyone with questions, please call Sarah Beckius, BSW, LSW, at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine at (952) 873-2161.

Domestic Violence Support Group

ONGOING – Southern Valley Alliance for Battered Women has two support groups for victims of domestic violence that meet weekly in Waconia and in Shakopee. Free childcare on site. Please call SVABW for more information 952-873-4214.