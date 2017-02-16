Central girls rebound from first loss

Central head coach Gary Lembcke and his team look on as younger kids play basketball during halftime on Thursday. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

Central girls’ basketball rebounded from their first loss of the season as they clinched at least a share of the Minnesota River Conference title for the fifth straight year with a convincing win over Belle Plaine on Thursday, 82-46.

The Raiders led 44-30 at halftime, but managed to put the contest entirely away with a strong defensive effort at they limited the Tigers to just 11 points over the first 12 minutes of the second half.

The Raiders started the half on a 10-2 run as Abby Mackenthun got a steal and a layup, Bren Fox found Kali Grimm for a bucket, Abby Mackenthun passed to Anna Mackenthun for a score and after a score inside by Elizabeth Johnson, Abby Mackenthun and Bren Fox scored buckets to put Central up 54-32 with about 15 minutes left in the game.

As usual, Mary Wenisch maintained the defensive effort in her role off the bench for Central.

“Once we get stops on defense we’re able to move the ball better on offense and we can get runouts and it creates better offense overall,” she said.

Even with both teams using substantial substitutions, the Raiders continued to click on both ends as they went up 76-41 with 6 minutes to go before closing out the win as they bounced back from their first loss.

“It’s a good comeback from St. Peter to get our confidence back and start the winning streak again,” said Wenisch.

According to head coach Gary Lembcke, the Raiders were not as stout defensively in the first half as Belle Plaine stayed relatively in the game.

“It seemed like the first half they were really attacking the basket and we did a poor job of getting in front of the dribbler and helping out on defense,” said Lembcke. “That’s where you start getting gap time where you extend leads and if you want to be a good team, that’s what you have to do.”

Wenisch was pleased with the win, adding that she and her teammates still want to clinch the MRC title outright.

“That’s five in a row for us which is good,” said Wenisch, keenly aware of the program’s place in school history. “Looking up at the banners, we tied the other sports with the most conference wins so that’s good for girls’ basketball in general.”

Kali Grimm paced Central with 22 points and three steals, while Bren Fox had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Also, Abby Mackenthun added 16 points, five rebounds and seven assists and Samanatha Miller was also in double figures with 12 points and three steals.

Anna Mackenthun added eight points and six rebounds, Emma Klaustermeier had six and Jayden Fritz had two points, three steals and three assists as well.

Next Up

The Raiders (22-1, 9-1) will now try to clinch the Minnesota River Conference title outright as they host rival Mayer Lutheran on Tuesday, Feb. 14, travel to LeSueur-Henderson on Thursday, Feb. 17. They then host Southwest Christian in the regular season finale on Feb. 23.

