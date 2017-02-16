City – CITY OF WACONIA

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

JANUARY 23, 2017

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Waconia was called to order by Mayor Jim Sanborn at 6:00 p.m. The following members were present: Kent Bloudek, Marc Carrier, Lynn Ayers. Absent: Jim Sanborn, Charles Erickson.

Staff Present: Susan Arntz, Craig Eldred, Lane Braaten, Nicole Meyer, Ann Meyerhoff, Mike Melchert

Visitors: Kellie Sites, Mike Blanchfield.

Pledge of Allegiance was led by Acting Mayor Bloudek.

The following motions were approved:

Adopt Agenda as amended.

Adopt Consent Agenda as amended.

Adopt Resolution No. 2017-32, Authorizing Staff to Proceed with Utility Billing and Newsletter Printing and Mailing Services with Drop N Go Shipping.

Adopt Resolution No. 2017-33, Authorizing Staff to Proceed with Recreation Software Upgrade with Active Network.

Adjourn at 6:51 p.m.

/s/Jim Sanborn, Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Ann Meyerhoff

Office Assistant

NOTE: These minutes are condensed for publication purposes. Discussion detail is contained in the official minutes which may be reviewed or a copy obtained in the office of the city clerk during regular business hours or www.waconia.org.

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

February 16, 2017

652760