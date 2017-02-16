Defense sparks offense in boys’ conference win

Carter Clemensen, Logan Corlett, Reed Wischnack and Cade Zellmann take a breather in the second half of the win over TCU. (Adam Gruenewald/The Times)

By Adam Gruenewald

Central boys’ basketball split a pair of Minnesota River Conference games this past week as they defeated Tri-City United at home on Tuesday, 83-65, before falling to MRC leader Jordan on the road, 90-79.

Tri-City United

Sparked by solid team defense, Central had a consistent offensive performance in their win over Tri-City United at home.

The Raiders had led by 46-35 at halftime, but need yet another burst to close out the game after TCU had cut the deficit to 55-53 with about 10 minutes left on a 3-point play by Devon Jacobson.

The Raiders went on a tear to end the game though as Carter Clemensen hit a 3-pointer, Devin Vosejpka countered with a bucket, but Reed Wischnack came up with an offensive rebound and dished to Nathan Worm for a 60-55 edge with 9 minutes left.

“We’ve been struggling on defense, but today we played really good defense and every steal was leading to points at the other side,” said Wischnack.

Head coach Tom Doyscher added his praise for his team’s overall defense.

“I just thought we played a full game on the defensive end,” he said. “Not that we were perfect, but we maintained our effort throughout. Even after they made they made their run.”

Central continued the run though as Cade Zellmann then made 2-of-2 from the line, Erpenbach drove for a layup, Wischnack scored inside, Jacobson hit 2-of-2 but Wischnack got a putback to make it 68-57 with about 6:20 to go.

“Doyscher said I go in there to get rebounds,” said Wischnack. “I go in for the ball and if they miss, I usually try to go grab it. If I’m open I put it back in.”

Emblematic of the Raiders defense, Carter Clemensen then took a big charge and Logan Corlett, back into the regular rotation, then made 1-of-2 and later had a strong take for a score and a 71-59 advantage with under 5 minutes left.

“Carter’s ball pressure just changed the game and Reed rebounded the basketball,” said Doyscher. “Those two with the rebounding and defense is what tilted the game in our favor.”

Comfortably ahead, Erpenbach made 4-of-4 from the line before both teams ended up using extensive substitutions with the outcome no longer in doubt.

It was a close game early that was mired by some early foul trouble for Central as they were ahead just 20-19 after a 3-pointer by Kyle Hintz midway through the first half. Logan Corlett then responded with a 3-pointer of his own to spark the Raiders.

Reed Wischnack scored inside and after both teams exchanged several points at the line, Nathan Worm later converted a 3-point play for a 31-22 lead with about 6 minutes left and Kellen Erpenbach scored six of his game-high 20 points as the Raiders held a 46-35 lead at halftime.

“We worked the offense real well tonight and Kellen was on tonight and he was hitting shots and that always helps,” said Wischnack.

Wischnack said the return of Corlett, who had 12 points, and others is certainly giving his team frontcourt depth.

“It’s awesome to have everyone back,” said Wischnack. “At the beginning Nathan and I didn’t play that much but now that we got our chance to show we’re good enough to play it’s awesome just to play with Logan and everyone… It’s just a lot more fun”

TCU 35 30 – 65

Central 46 37 – 83

Tri-City United – Zach Sexe 2 0-0 4, Cade Readmond 2 0-0 6, Kyle Hintz 7 0-0 17, Brad Davis 3 0-0 7, Devon Jacobson 5 2-4 12, Jack Dooley 1 3-5 5, Tommy Witte 0 3-4 3, Tyler Budin 3 3-4 9, Devin Vosejpka 1 0-0 2, Evan Traxler 0 0-0 0, Matthew Feddema 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnack 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 24 11-17 65

Central – Carter Clemensen 2 0-0 6, Kellen Erpenbach 5 10-11 20, Cade Zellmann 5 2-2 13, Zach Stockman 4 3-5 11, Nathan Worm 3 1-2 7, Logan Corlett 3 5-8 12, Reed Wischnack 6 0-2 12, Jaret Glander 1 0-0 2, Mykel Conrad 0 0-2 0, Matthew Brinkman 0 0-0 0, Payton Dvorak 0 0-0 0, Logan Herrmann 0 0-0 0, TOTALS – 29 21-32 83

Three Pointers – Tri-City United 6 (Hintz 3, Readmond 2, Davis), Central 4 (Clemensen 2, Zellmann, Corlett)

Jordan

Central dropped a MRC game to Jordan on the road on Friday, 90-79.

The Raiders trailed 42-34 at halftime as Jordan and Jimmy Vollbrecht, who finished with 31 points, continued to pour on the points to get the victory.

Four players finished in double figures for Central as Kellen Erpenbach had 24, Reed Wischnack and Logan Corlett each had 15 and Carter Clemensen finished with 13.

Also, Cade Zellmann had eight and Zach Stockman and Reilly O’Neil each scored two.

Next Up

The Raiders (13-9, 3-6) continue a stretch of Minnesota River Conference games as they will host Belle Plaine on Thursday for parents night. They then host rival Mayer Lutheran on Feb. 21, travel to LeSueur-Henderson on Feb. 24, and travel to non-MRC foe Mound Westonka on Feb. 25 to round out the regular season.

