River City Theatre Company in Watertown presents four more performances of ‘The Jungle Book,’ featuring a large cast of local residents. (Submitted photo)

River City Theatre Company takes audiences into the wild with “The Jungle Book”

By Melissa Priebe

he cast of River City Theatre Company has already made several journeys into the jungle, and they are excited to bring four more performances of “The Jungle Book” to audiences this weekend.

In a new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s story, “The Jungle Book” features Mowgli, Baloo, and Bagheera as they embark on adventures in the wild.

Mowgli is discovered by a family of wolves and accepted by the pack, but he has to learn the Law of the Jungle and test his animal instincts if he is going to survive. Join the cast of River City Theatre Company, as Mowgli decides if he is man or wolf.

“The Jungle Book” kicked off last week on Friday, Feb. 10, but there are still four more performances available to the public.

On top of plenty of stunning

performances by the students in the show, the show features playful

costumes and a creative jungle style set. Animals roam the stage as black panthers, monkeys, and bears.

“Oh my!”

The play will be performed at the

Watertown-Mayer Performing Arts Center, located at 1001 Highway 25 Northwest in Watertown, with showtimes on Thursday, Feb. 16, through Sunday, Feb. 19. The showtimes include 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and seniors and free to members of the U.S. Armed Forces with a military ID. People can purchase advance tickets for any performance time on the website at www.rivercitytheatrecompany.org for a discounted price. Tickets will also be available at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes before each show time with the house opening 30 minutes before the play.

Members of the cast for Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” include:

Main Cast:

Mowgli – Lizzy Wegner

Toddler Mowgli – Autumn Guetzkow

Mowgli Understudy – Harper Hokenson

The Pack:

Father Wolf – Tom Johnson

Mother Wolf – Diana Vig

Gray Brother– Parker Smith

Gray Sister – Harper Hokenson

Gray Child – Mari Sakry

Akela – Holly Neaton

Wolf #1 – Ashley Lorentz

Wolf #2 – Madelyn Tax

Wolf #3 – Jewel Zaback

Wolf #4 – Maggi Flynn

Young Wolf #1 – Leanna Stimpel

Young Wolf #2 – Josh Sakry

Young Wolf #3 – Annemarie Steinberg

Wolf Ensemble:

Lilia and Oliver Larson, William Mandt, Isaiah Lorentz

The Jungle:

Baloo – Deb Brever

Bagheera – Megan Liesmaki

Kaa the Snake – Ashley Lorentz

Shere Khan – Lindsay Guetzkow

Tabaqui the Jackal – Kevin Vig

Rann the Kite – Dave Kind

The Monkeys:

Monkey #1 – Madelyn Tax

Monkey #2 – Leanna Stimpel

Monkey #3 – Josh Sakry

Monkey #4 – Harper Hokenson

Monkey #5 – Parker Smith

Monkey #6 – Mari Sakry

Monkey #7 – Maggi Flynn

Monkey #8 – Jewel Zaback

Monkey #9 – Annemarie Steinberg

Monkey #10 – William Mandt

Monkey #11 – Lilia Larson

Monkey #12 – Oliver Larson

Monkey Ensemble: Isaiah Lorentz, Jack Hokenson, Scarlett Smith, Ruby Reinert, Eliza Rowan, Riley Delaney, Annabelle Hubert, Lewis Foley, Paul Leuthner, Kennedy Tufte

The Village:

Wise Woman – Holly Neaton

Man – Kevin Vig

Woman #1 – Ashley Lorentz

Woman #2 – Lindsay Guetzkow

Mother – Diana Vig

Father – Tom Johnson

Daughter #1 – Harper Hokenson

Daughter #2 – Mari Sakry

Son – Parker Smith

Teacher #1 – Megan Liesmaki

Teacher #2 – Deb Brever

Child #1 – Lilia Larson

Child #2 –Maggi Flynn

Child #3 – Oliver Larson

Child #4 – William Mandt

Production Team:

Director – Sarah Sakry

Technical Director – Kyle Hoffman

Sound Tech – George Janikula

Lighting Tech – Haley Jensrud

Set Design/Props – Lindsay Guetzkow

Costumes – Sarah Sakry

Stage Manager – Jennie Martinez

House Manager – Gail Meier

Master Set Mover – Mike Wegner