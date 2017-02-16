Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

DATE: 2/9/2017

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described Mortgage:

INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGE TO BE FORECLOSED

1. Date of Mortgage:

April 8, 2009

2. Mortgagors:

Auto Body Specialties. Inc.

3. Mortgagees: Citizens State Bank Norwood Young America, a Minnesota Banking Corporation

4. Recording Information:

Recorded on April 10, 2009, as Document Number 498486, in the Office of the County Recorder

5. Assignments of Mortgage, if any:

For additional assignments of Mortgage, provide the relevant information below. Said Mortgage was modified as set forth in Exhibit B attached hereto.

EXHIBIT B

MODIFICATIONS OF MORTGAGE

The mortgage was modified by that certain Modification of Mortgage by Auto Body Specialties, Inc. to Citizens State Bank Norwood Young America, by written modification dated April 5, 2012 and filed May 3, 2012 as document no. 554297; and,

The Mortgage was modified by that certain Modification of Mortgage by Auto Body Specialties, Inc. to Citizens State Bank Norwood Young America, by written modification dated April 5, 2015 and filed May 13, 2015 as document no. 609891.

INFORMATION REGARDING MORTGAGED PREMISES

6. Tax parcel identification number of the mortgaged premises:

58.0500820

7. Legal description of the mortgaged premises: Legal attached as Exhibit A.

EXHIBIT A LEGAL DESCRIPTION

That certain parcel of real property located in the County of Carver, State of Minnesota, and described as follows:

That portion of the North Half of Lots 11 and 12, Block 14, Original Plat of the Village of Norwood which lies northerly/northeasterly of the South 62.5 feet of said lots, as measured at a right angle to and parallel with the Southwesterly line of said Lots 11 and 12.

AND

That portion of Lot 10, Block 14, Original Plat of the Village of Norwood which lies northerly/northeasterly of the South 77 feet of said Lot 10.

8. The physical street address, city, and zip code of the mortgaged premises:

215 Reform Street North

Norwood Young America, MN

55368

OTHER FORECLOSURE DATA

9. The person holding the Mortgage is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, subd. 30.

The name(s) of the residential mortgage servicer and the lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is/are Citizens State Bank Norwood Young America, a Minnesota Banking Corporation

10. If stated on the Mortgage, the name of the mortgage originator, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is Citizens State Bank Norwood Young America, a Minnesota Corporation

INFORMATION REGARDING

FORECLOSURE

11. The requisites of Minn. Stat 580.02 have been satisfied.

12. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was

$ 119,000.00

13. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, including taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage, is:

$ 105,220.09

14. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Carver County, Minnesota, at public auction on April 20, 2017, 10:00 a.m., at Sheriffs Office, Carver County Justice Center, 606 East Fourth Street, Chaska, MN 55318

15. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor or Mortgagors personal representatives or assigns is SIX (6) MONTHS after the date of sale.

16. Minn. Stat. 580.04(b) provides, If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, the notice must also specify the date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property redeemed under section 580.23. If this statute applies, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on September 20, 2017.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Name of Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee:

Citizens State Bank Norwood Young America,

a Minnesota Banking Corporation

Attorney for Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee:

/s/ Alan M. Albrecht, 887

Stier Law Offices, P.A.

108 W. Church St., PO Box 163,

Belle Plaine, MN 56011

952-873-6868

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Norwood Young America Times

February 16, 23,

March 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017

