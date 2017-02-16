Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
June 22, 2006
MORTGAGORS: Jason Travis Miller and Maureen Hart Miller, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE:
Thrivent Financial Bank
SERVICER:
Thrivent Federal Credit Union
LENDER:
Thrivent Financial Bank
MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded July 7, 2006, as Carver County Recorder Document Number A444909
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to Thrivent Federal Credit Union by assignment dated October 24, 2016, recorded October 27, 2016, as Carver County Recorder Document Number A635975
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
Lot 9, Block 4, Oakpointe Carver County, Minnesota.
CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NUMBER: None
TAX PARCEL NUMBER:
75.2930170
ADDRESS OF PROPERTY:
1300 Oakpointe Drive,
Waconia, MN 55387
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Carver
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $42,400.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $32,767.05
That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Office, 606 East Fourth Street, Chaska, MN 55318, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to five (5) weeks under Minnesota Statutes Section 580.07.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, and unless otherwise provided by law, if the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes Section 580.30, or the property is not redeemed under Minnesota Statutes Section 580.23, the Mortgagor(s) must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 12, 2017, or the next business day if October 12, 2017, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: February 7, 2017.
THRIVENT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee
Lee W. Mosher
1120 East 80th Street, Suite 111
Bloomington, MN 55420
Telephone 952-777-4253
Attorney for Mortgagee
