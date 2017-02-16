Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF WACONIA

MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Waconia, MN, will hold a public hearing on March 2nd, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., at the Waconia City Hall, 201 South Vine Street, Waconia, MN, to consider a Zoning Ordinance Amendment to City Code Section 900.06, Subd. 7, Shoreland Overlay District.

The Waconia Landing Homeowners Association has purposed an amendment to regulate dock placement in the Shoreland Overlay District.

Pertinent information pertaining to this request is available at City Hall. Interested persons may submit written or oral comments pertaining to this matter any time prior to the hearing, or at the hearing on March 2nd, 2017. Written comments will be distributed to the Planning Commission for review and consideration. Please submit written comments by mail, email or in person as follows:

Mail/in person: Attention: Lane L. Braaten, 201 South Vine Street, Waconia, MN 55387

Email: [email protected]

By: WACONIA PLANNING COMMISSION

ATTEST: Lane L. Braaten

Community Development Director

Published in the

Waconia Patriot

February 16, 2017

653079