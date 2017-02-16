Probates – AMENDED

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL (EXEMPT ESTATE)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARVER
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 10-PR-17-14
Estate of Patricia A. Matson,
also known as Pat Matson,
Patricia Matson and
Patricia Ann Matson,
Decedent
Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.
The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedents last Will dated April 20, 2006 (Will).
Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estates assets.
It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on March 16, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., by this Court at 604 E. 4th St., Chaska, Minnesota.
Dated: February 1, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Kevin W. Eide
Judge of District Court
Dated: February 7, 2017
/s/ Kristen Trebil-Halbersma
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
P. David Melchert
Melchert Hubert Sjodin, PLLP
121 West Main Street
Waconia, MN 55387
Attorney License No: 0249877
Telephone: (952) 442-7700
FAX: (952) 442-6166
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Carver County News
February 16, 23, 2017
652220