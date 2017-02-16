Probates – AMENDED

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT OR DISTRIBUTION AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL (EXEMPT ESTATE)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 10-PR-17-14

Estate of Patricia A. Matson,

also known as Pat Matson,

Patricia Matson and

Patricia Ann Matson,

Decedent

Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.

The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedents last Will dated April 20, 2006 (Will).

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estates assets.

It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on March 16, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., by this Court at 604 E. 4th St., Chaska, Minnesota.

Dated: February 1, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Kevin W. Eide

Judge of District Court

Dated: February 7, 2017

/s/ Kristen Trebil-Halbersma

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

P. David Melchert

Melchert Hubert Sjodin, PLLP

121 West Main Street

Waconia, MN 55387

Attorney License No: 0249877

Telephone: (952) 442-7700

FAX: (952) 442-6166

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Carver County News

February 16, 23, 2017

652220