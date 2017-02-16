Probates – AMENDED

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.:10-PR-17-8

Estate of PAUL A. WREN,

ALSO KNOW AS

PAUL WREN AND

PAUL ANDREW WREN

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 16, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Carver County Government Center, Justice Center Building, 604 East 4th Street, Chaska, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, November 9, 2007, (Will), and for the appointment of Dale Schreiner and Debbie Laumann, whose addresses are 9380 County Road 140, Cologne, MN 55322, and 16375 County Road 122, Mayer, MN 55360, respectively, as Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524. 3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 19, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Michael Wentzell

Judge of District Court

Dated: February 7, 2017

/s/ Kristen Trebil-Halbersma

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

P. David Meichert

Melchert Hubert Sjodin, PLLP

121 West Main Street, Suite 200

Waconia, MN 55387

Attorney License No: 0249877

Telephone: (952) 442-7700

FAX: (952) 442-6166

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Carver County News

February 16, 23, 2017

652229