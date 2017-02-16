Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 10-PR-17-17

Estate of

Donna Rose Schneider,

also known as Donna R. Schneider

and Donna Schneider,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 604 E. 4th St, Chaska, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Carol M. Entinger, whose address is 8851 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen, MN, 55317 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in a UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: February 8, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Janet Barke Cain

Judge of District Court

/s/ Kristen Trebil-Halbersma,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

P. David Melchert

Melchert Hubert Sjodin, PLLP

121 West Main Street

Waconia, MN, 55387

Attorney License No: 0249877

Telephone: (952) 442-7700

FAX: (952) 442-6166

[email protected]

Published in the

Carver County News

February 16, 23, 2017

653167