Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE 0F WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CARVER

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 10-PR-17-15

Estate of Gary M. Wadding a/k/a

Gary Mac Wadding,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 600 East 4th Street, Chaska, Minnesota, for the formal probate an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, September 7, 2006, and (Will), and for the appointment of Lori Pawelk, whose address is 11827 Clementa Avenue SW, Montrose, MN 55363 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: February 7, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Kevin W. Eide

Judge of District Court

Kristen Trebil-Halbersma

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Jan C. Larson

Johnson, Larson & Peterson, P.A.

908 Commercial Drive

Buffalo, MN 55313

Attorney License No: 17659X

Telephone: (763) 682-4550

FAX: (763) 682-4465

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Carver County News

February 16, 23, 2017

652747