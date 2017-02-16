Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE 0F WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CARVER
FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 10-PR-17-15
Estate of Gary M. Wadding a/k/a
Gary Mac Wadding,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 600 East 4th Street, Chaska, Minnesota, for the formal probate an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, September 7, 2006, and (Will), and for the appointment of Lori Pawelk, whose address is 11827 Clementa Avenue SW, Montrose, MN 55363 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.
Dated: February 7, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Kevin W. Eide
Judge of District Court
Kristen Trebil-Halbersma
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Jan C. Larson
Johnson, Larson & Peterson, P.A.
908 Commercial Drive
Buffalo, MN 55313
Attorney License No: 17659X
Telephone: (763) 682-4550
FAX: (763) 682-4465
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Carver County News
February 16, 23, 2017
652747